For Valentine’s Day, Gousto has created two new recipes.

For Valentine’s Day, Gousto has two new recipes.

Home cooks will demonstrate serious kitchen skills in just eight steps and with only 14 ingredients.

If food is the way to your heart, look no further than a two-course dinner and a date night in with Gousto this Valentine’s Day.

The recipe box’s chefs have created two new meals that combine a starter and a main course in one simple recipe.

Combine the flavorful dishes with a Prosecco Rose and Gousto Market’s Red Velvet Gü dessert for the ultimate romantic meal.

Beef Chuck Ragù and Mash are served after Garlic and Chilli Prawns.

Enjoy a flavor-packed starter of spicy garlic prawns while a rich beef chuck ragù slow-cooks in the oven.

Serve the ragù with a side of roasted tenderstem broccoli and cheesy mash.

Price: When you order two Gousto meals for two people, the price per serving starts at £6.25.

Roasted Tomato Risotto with Cheesy Heart Crisps comes after Mozzarella Crostinis.

Start with a rich, slow-roasted tomato risotto and mozzarella crostinis for a romantic evening at home.

An elegant garnish is a heart-shaped cheese crisp.

Price: When you order two Gousto meals for two people, the price per serving starts at £6.25.

Gousto’s Valentine’s Day recipes will be available to order beginning February 2nd, with the first delivery on February 13th.

To place an order, go to Gousto.co.uk or download the Gousto app.