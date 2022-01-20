For Veganuary, Co-op gives classic dishes an exciting vegan makeover.

Golden crumbed fish and chips, hearty beef pie, and spicy chicken fajita wrap are just a few of the vegan dishes on the menu.

Veganuary can be intimidating for those who are new to it.

Meat eaters, in particular, may find it difficult to curb their meat cravings as the idea of going vegan for an entire month looms ahead.

At the moment, meat substitutes are in high demand in restaurants and supermarkets alike.

Co-op has added eight new vegan items to its award-winning plant-based range, GRO, making it the latest store to do so.

This move by Co-op means that shoppers will have even more options this Veganuary, allowing them to enjoy the experience and possibly extend their vegan eating beyond January.

They won’t be out of pocket because the Co-op price-matches its GRO range to meat and dairy alternatives.

Co-op announced this industry-first move last summer in an effort to eliminate price disparities in vegan food while encouraging more shoppers to incorporate plant-based meals into their diets.

Here are eight new vegan products from Co-op that will help you enjoy Veganuary even more.

1 GRO Fillet and Chips (Fishless)

The vegan ‘vish’ fillet is made of plant protein and encased in a golden batter.

The side of chunky chip-shop style chips and mushy peas will have you questioning whether or not this vegan meal is truly vegan.

“The Fishless Fillet and Chips mimics a real fish and chip experience, and it’s a great way for shoppers to try more plant-based food,” said Cameron Rigg, product developer at Co-op.

“We are confident that this launch will introduce an authentic British favorite to the plant-based market, and we can’t wait to see what our customers think.”

No Beef Pie 2 GRO

This vegan take on a pub classic can be made in the comfort of your own home.

‘The’

The No Beef Pie is made with tender plant protein chunks, gravy, and flaky golden pastry.

This filling main dish is a hearty alternative to traditional beef pie and a simple way to transition to a vegan diet during Veganuary.

3 GRO Potato Bowl with Gunpowder Masala

This fiery curry bowl will keep you warm throughout the winter.

Serve with roasted spicy potatoes and a chickpea and vegetable curry.

