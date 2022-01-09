For Veganuary, Papa John’s has halved the price of vegan pizza.

For Veganuary, Papa John’s is slashing vegan pizza prices by 50%.

The generous discount applies to the vegan menu, which includes delectable dishes like Vegan Cheese Potato Tots and Vegan Cheese Marmite Scrolls.

Ordering a vegan pizza used to entail ordering a flatbread with a dollop of tomato sauce.

This Veganuary, Papa John’s is one of the pizza chains that is using vegan cheese and meat-free ingredients to help vegans.

For the entire month of January, pizza lovers can get in on the ‘pizza action’ by ordering a meat-free feast and saving 50% on vegan dishes.

The huge discount applies to vegan sides and ice cream, which comes in two dairy-free flavors from Ben and Jerry’s.

For a truly meat-free feast, fans can order the limited-edition Vegan Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza.

The delicious pizza is perfect for vegans and those trying Veganuary for the first time, as it is topped with juicy jackfruit pepperoni slices and chunks of vegan sausage.

The Stinger, Jackfruit Pepperoni, Vegan Garden Party, and award-winning pizza The Vegan Works, which was named ‘Best Vegan Pizza’ in PETA’s eighth annual Vegan Food Awards, are among the other vegan pizzas to try.

The all-new Cheesy Chilli bites are a spicy new addition to the menu.

They come in eight-piece servings and are filled with oozing mozzarella-style cheese and chipotle chilli before being wrapped in a crispy batter.

These Cheesy Chilli Bites will be available on January 31st, ensuring that there is something for everyone, not just during Veganuary but also after the month is over.

Vegan Cheese Potato Tots (also available with jalapeo) and Vegan Cheese Marmite Scrolls are two more delectable sides.

You can never have too much cheese, which is why vegan pizza lovers can top any vegan pizza with the melt-in-your-mouth Vegan Cheese Stuffed Crust.

“We are thrilled to offer 50% off our vegan menu for Veganuary 2022,” said Giles Codd, Senior Director of Marketing at Papa John’s.

“We’re continuing to expand our award-winning vegan range to provide plant-based pizza fans with a variety of options.”

“We’re off to a strong start this year, and our recipe development isn’t going to slow down anytime soon.”

Visit www.papajohns.co.uk or download the Papa John’s app to see the entire vegan menu.

