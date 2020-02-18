Foreign Office is ‘working to organise’ a flight for 74 Britons on coronavirus Diamond Princess ship

Britons on board the coronavirus-struck Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have until 11am to tell the British government if they want to be evacuated.

The Foreign Office is ‘working to organise’ a flight back to the UK for British nationals on board the ship, which is quarantined off the coast of Japan.

The department has faced pressure to fly home the 74 Britons on the vessel after the US chartered two planes and repatriated 340 of its citizens, and South Korea sent one of its president’s jets to rescue five people.

The Diamond Princess has been docked off the coast of Yokohama since February 3, with at least 542 passengers already struck down by the virus.

A further 88 people tested positive today but the Japanese authorities and ship operators appear to be going ahead with ending the quarantine tomorrow.

The illness has been spreading rapidly among the holidaymakers, who have more cases of coronavirus among them than any country outside of China.

The UK Foreign Office said in a statement: ‘Given the conditions on board, we are working to organise a flight back to the UK for British nationals on the Diamond Princess as soon as possible.’

Two of the passengers pleading to be evacuated, David Abel and his wife, Sally, have tested positive for the infection and may now not be allowed to return home.

The US has broken the quarantine on the Diamond Princess by taking its passengers off, and a government official said the protective measure had ‘gone awry’ and failed.

Canadian and Australian flights will land in Tokyo to evacuate passengers on Wednesday, and Italy, Hong Kong and Israel are making plans to follow suit.

Passengers wanting to fly back to the UK have got until 11am UK time (8pm local time) today to notify the Foreign Office (FCO), The Telegraph reported.

A spokesperson for the FCO said: ‘Our staff are contacting British nationals on board to make the necessary arrangements.

‘We urge all those who have not yet responded to get in touch immediately.’

Earlier, a Prime Minister’s spokesman said those on board the ship docked near Yokohama, Japan, were being contacted about the possibility of a repatriation flight.

On Monday, the Japanese Health Ministry confirmed 99 more people on board have been diagnosed with the illness, bringing the total to 454.

These make up the majority of all the 520 cases confirmed in Japan, where one person has died from the disease.

The government announcement comes after Sir Richard Branson said his airline, Virgin Atlantic, was ‘in discussions’ about whether it could help those stranded.

He responded via Twitter to a video appeal from David and Sally Abel, who asked the British businessman and philanthropist to charter a plane especially.

The couple’s son, Steve, renewed appeals for the Government to help his parents, who he feared could become separated abroad.

Mr Abel junior said the conditions on the cruise ship were making it difficult for his father to manage his diabetes and that he is also suffering from a tooth infection.

He added he could hear his father vomiting in the bathroom the last time he spoke to his mother on the phone.

But he believed it might be due to ‘shock’ rather than a symptom of the disease.

‘The quarantine in Japan has been a failure,’ Mr Abel said. ‘That is obvious, so (my parents) are obviously going to have to go through it again.

‘I would like them to go through it here where the food is more suitable for my dad.

‘I’m not actually that worried about the virus, looking at the recovery stats. It is more about the stress, the diet.’

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he added: ‘My mum breaks down in tears frequently, my dad is short-tempered.

‘They are not getting any communication from our country, so they are in the dark and feeling very unloved.’

After the couple were diagnosed with the illness, Mr Abel senior claimed he and his wife were being taken to a hostel on the mainland instead of a hospital.

In a strange post online after he confirmed their diagnoses, Mr Abel said: ‘Frankly I think this is a setup! We are not being taken to a hospital but a hostel.

‘That’s where partners are sent waiting out [their]quarantine. No phone, no Wi-Fi and no medical facilities. I really am smelling a very big rat here.’

Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz said the firm has worked with authorities to send more doctors and nurses on board the ship and has helped fulfil 2,000 prescription requests.

However, there is still uncertainty over whether passengers will be able to leave the ship at the end of the 14-day quarantine period on Wednesday.

A photo posted on a Facebook page for people on board purports to show a letter from the cruise ship crew which indicates holidaymakers must face more quarantine if and when they are allowed off the ship.

The letter, posted online by Tracy Herter, shows Princess Cruises’ executive vice president, Anthony Kaufman write ‘not everyone may be offered a chance to disembark before the end of the quarantine period’.

He said the Japanese government would be testing people for the virus in phases.

‘If the test is positive, those individuals will be transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,’ the letter said.

‘If the test is negative, you will be given the option to remain on the ship or leave the ship and be transported to a quarantine housing facility. If any of you wish to decline this disembarkation option, you of course are welcome to stay onboard Diamond Princess.’

The letter suggests all passengers will face further time in isolation – likely another two weeks – before they are allowed to go home.

People leaving Japan on government evacuation flights are expected to be held in quarantine for a fortnight in their own countries.

Infectious diseases expert at the US National Institutes of Health, Dr Anthony Fauci, said quarantining the cruise ship had been a good idea at the start but had failed.

He told USA Today: ‘The quarantine process failed. I’d like to sugarcoat it and try to be diplomatic about it, but it failed. People were getting infected on that ship.

‘Something went awry in the process of the quarantining on that ship. I don’t know what it was, but a lot of people got infected on that ship.’