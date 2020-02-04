Foreign Office issues final call for Britons wanting to leave Wuhan

The UK Foreign Office has issued its final call for British citizens wanting to escape from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said there would be more flights home later this week – arranged by other countries – and that these could be people’s last chance to leave.

Anyone in the Hubei province who wants to come home to the UK should get in touch with the Foreign Office to try and make arrangements, a spokesman said.

There have been two flights so far, which have brought a total of 94 Britons home from the disease crisis zone.

None of those returning have yet been diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus but all are still in isolation at a hospital in Merseyside.

One man, who had missed the first flight back to the UK, became ill on the second, on Sunday, and was taken to hospital. But he claims to have since recovered.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 people in China have been diagnosed with the illness and 427 have died worldwide – including in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

The Foreign Office’s warning comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he expects more cases in the UK and that the ‘peak’ of the outbreak is yet to come.

Speaking after a G7 meeting yesterday, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in Parliament: ‘Currently the number of cases is doubling around every five days and it’s clear that the virus will be with us for at least some months to come.

‘This is a marathon, not a sprint.’

And today, before a meeting with German health minister Jens Spahn, he added: ‘We haven’t seen the peak of the coronavirus by a long stretch and we expect more cases in the UK.

‘We have a full plan in place to treat all those who have symptoms and test positively for coronavirus and we are working with international partners both to slow the spread and also to do the research that we need to do to find a vaccine.’

The UK Government is not believed to be planning any more of its own flights from Wuhan to Britain, but it said other countries will be operating flights this week.

The first British mission, which landed on Thursday last week, took difficult negotiations with the Government in Beijing to get done – permission was denied for the first plan.

A total of 83 people out of an expected 200 made it onto that plane, which was in part blamed on the short notice people were given to get to the airport.

The Boeing 747 left with just 110 passengers on board, plus crew, when 27 other European citizens were allowed to board and be flown back to Spain.

The second flight was one put on by the French government, which allowed seven British citizens and four of their non-British family members to travel back.

It is not known how many British people are still in Wuhan, where there is no public transport, no traffic and no commercial flights in or out.

An official said that other European countries are believed to be in negotiations with China about sending evacuation planes, but none were set in stone yet.

Government ministers warned at the weekend that, as the outbreak deepens and transport links inside China are cut off, they may lose their ability to rescue people.

On Sunday they said: ‘In the event that the situation deteriorates further, the ability of the British embassy and consulates to provide assistance to British nationals from within China may be limited.’

Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn said it was vital for the UK and EU to work together despite Brexit, which happened last week.

He said: ‘The virus obviously knows no borders and is a threat to all our citizens.

‘What’s important for the international community is actually to join forces when it comes to research, when it comes to detecting the virus and combating it.

‘Whatever might happen for the future between the EU and UK I find it important that there is good co-operation.’

None of the dozens of people who have flown home from China have yet turned out to be ill with the coronavirus.

Anthony May-Smith, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, developed a cough and sore throat on the French-run flight out of Wuhan on Sunday.

He was isolated from the rest of the passengers and rushed to an NHS hospital in Oxford when the plane landed at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at 8pm.

Mr May-Smith claims he ‘feels fine’ now but is being kept in isolation while medics await his test results.

He told Sky News yesterday: ‘When we boarded the plane in France to come to the UK, the nurse asked if any of us had had any symptoms.

‘I made myself known to her and she told me to sit away from anybody else on the flight.

‘There were people with babies on the flight and I obviously just didn’t want to be anywhere near them.

‘I feel fine now, I think it’s probably the stress of getting back and being run down more than anything. I’m waiting for the test results to come back tomorrow.’

Mr May-Smith said it is ‘a little bit daunting’ when medics enter his room as they wear a face mask, are ‘all covered up, [have]four pairs of gloves and wellingtons’.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said officials were ‘working tirelessly on the ground in China to make sure we can get the information to those that need it’.

The Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, has borne the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak, recording 13,500 of the 20,000 infections and 414 of the 427 deaths.

UK citizens who were staying in the area said the atmosphere had darkened in recent weeks since the city went into lockdown.

Dr Qiaoling Zhou, an NHS registrar who works in Bristol, emailed MailOnline from her parents’ house near the centre of the outbreak.

She said: ‘On 23rd January Wuhan and a few cities affiliated to the Hubei Province were locked down, and within the next few days, the lockdown was expanded both in territories and details.

‘Citizens were not allowed to go out of their doors, more and more shops were closed including petrol stations, vegetable supermarkets, etc.

‘At the moment, citizens have access to rice and dry food.

‘I started to worry as the longer I stay, the more food I eat out of my elderly parents’ food store

‘With the number of infected people rising everyday, I am not sure how long I am going to be stuck here.’