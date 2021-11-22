Former Vaccines Minister predicts that the UK will be “first in the world” to defeat Covid with vaccines.

Former Vaccines Minister predicts that the UK will be the “first in the world” to defeat Covid with vaccines.

Nadhim Zahawi claims that Britain could be the first country in the world to be free of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus vaccine rollout, according to the former vaccine minister, helped bring the bug under control across the country.

In order to protect the most vulnerable from a harsh winter, over 15 million booster vaccines have been distributed across the UK.

The UK was taken out of lockdown earlier this year, and ministers were chastised at the time.

Mr Zahawi, now the Secretary of State for Education, said it was “absolutely the right thing to do” today.

“Our four-step plan meant that we were able to open up the economy in the summer,” he said today on LBC Radio.

Some said it was a mistake, but I believe it was the correct decision.”

The government has been urging eligible Britons to get their booster vaccinations in the last month.

Mr Zahawi believes the UK could serve as an example to other countries on how to transition from pandemic to endemic status by using vaccines.

“We will most likely, without being complacent, be the first major economy in the world to demonstrate how to transition (from) pandemic to endemic using vaccines,” he added.

Mr Zahawi made the remark after it was revealed today that the Delta Covid variant, which is the most common in the UK, may have mutated into extinction.

The Covid strain has given birth to a number of “children” (scientifically referred to as lineages) with similar characteristics.

Delta was already far more contagious than the virus’s original “Wuhan” strain.

Other Delta variants have been found to cause fewer symptoms, carry immune-evading mutations, and spread even faster.

According to experts in Japan, where the virus has slowed, it is now possible that it has mutated too much and “self-destructed.”

In late summer, Japan experienced its largest Covid outbreak, with cases peaking at around 23,000 per day in August.

However, the wave came to a halt and has almost completely died out, with only 140 cases per day.

On Monday, only six new cases were reported in the nation’s capital, Tokyo, the world’s largest city with a population of 40 million people.

However, as cases in Japan continue to decline, they have increased in Europe this week, with Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel warning that the Covid nightmare is “worse than anything we’ve ever seen.”

As the Christmas season approaches, a number of European countries have imposed lockdown-style restrictions on citizens.

While roughly 60% of people in Western Europe are fully exposed to…

