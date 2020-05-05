 Press "Enter" to skip to content

four dead in nursing homes, none in hospitals

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

In its daily report, the ARS announced 17 new cases of Covid-19 in New Aquitaine and four new deaths, all in Ehpad. In hospitals, the signals are positive with no deaths, a new drop in hospitalizations and one less case in intensive care throughout the territory.

In the hospital

– 567 people are currently hospitalized (-16 compared to the previous day)

– 102 people are currently in intensive care or intensive care (- 1 compared to the previous day)

– 1,529 people have been cured from the hospital since the start of the epidemic (+ 29 compared to the previous day)

While the region has had 336 hospital deaths since the start of the epidemic, there have been no deaths in hospitals in 24 hours.

In the Ehpad

In the nursing homes, four residents died, bringing the total to 122 in Nouvelle-Aquitaine. As of May 5, 140 Ehpad are currently affected by a confirmed or suspect Covid-19 situation among residents or staff, or 15.6% of establishments in the region.

Among the reports, 1,508 residents were recorded as confirmed or possible cases (suspects presenting with symptoms) Covid-19 (+ 12 compared to the previous day),

>> If the table below is not fully displayed, you can consult it here by clicking on this link.

Published in Health

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from HealthMore posts in Health »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *