Four people have been sentenced to prison after a £10 million cocaine haul was smuggled to a Glasgow kitchen firm in a Belgian waffle van.

Four people have been sentenced to prison for smuggling £10 million worth of cocaine to a Glasgow kitchen firm in a Belgian waffle van.

Before being discovered during a raid at the premises of a kitchen firm in Hillington, the drugs were smuggled in an HGV lorry supposedly transporting Belgian waffles.

Police seized a haul of high purity cocaine worth up to £10 million on the streets during a raid at the premises of a kitchen firm, and four members of a serious organized crime group were sentenced to a total of 22 years in prison.

During a raid by detectives at the Hillingdon Industrial Estate in Renfrewshire, James Davidson, David Mullarkey, Ellis Hardy, and Wayne Smith were discovered with Class A drugs.

When the drugs were discovered, they were being smuggled in an HGV lorry ostensibly transporting Belgian waffles, and were supposed to be transferred to a modified van for further transportation.

Mullarkey, 47, of Fourth Avenue, Stepps, North Lanarkshire, Hardy, 42, and Smith, 39, both of Mitcham, Surrey, previously admitted to facilitating the transportation and distribution of cocaine in June 2019.

For their roles in the operation, Davidson and Mullarkey were sentenced to six years and three months in prison each.

Hardy received a five-year sentence, while his cousin Smith received a four-and-a-half-year sentence.

“Serious organized crime poses a threat to us all,” Lord Boyd of Duncansby told the four men in the High Court in Edinburgh.

Our society is plagued by the trafficking of Class A drugs in particular.”

He noted that Davidson had driven the drugs, which were up to 84 percent pure, to DM Kitchens, where they were hidden in a Transport van compartment.

Lord Boyd stated that the operation required a significant amount of planning, with Mullarkey allowing the business premises to be used as a “staging post.”

Hardy, who was seen in the Transit van with Smith the day before the raid on June 22 after they drove to the industrial estate, was initially under police surveillance, according to the court.

Before police arrived, Davidson had driven an HGV to the meeting point to secure the illegal cargo, which had the potential to make pounds 9.96 million if adulterated and broken down into street deals.

Davidson’s defense attorney, Tony Graham QC, stated that he was assessed as.

