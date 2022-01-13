France entry requirements: Explanation of travel restrictions for the United Kingdom, as borders open to tourists after the ban is lifted.

France entry requirements: Explanation of travel restrictions for the United Kingdom, as well as the opening of borders to tourists following the lifting of the ban.

France banned all non-essential travel from the UK in December due to the rise of the Omicron variant.

France has announced that the ban on British tourists visiting the country will be lifted on Friday.

The rise of the Omicron variant prompted the French government to impose a blanket ban on all non-essential travel to and from the United Kingdom in December.

Its rules were slightly relaxed earlier this week, allowing people to enter for business purposes.

All fully vaccinated travelers will now be able to enter, paving the way for ski vacations and winter break half-terms.

The travel ban will be lifted on Friday morning, according to tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

Thousands of people from the United Kingdom who have booked ski vacations in France will be able to travel as a result of the relaxation of the restrictions.

This will provide a significant boost to winter sports travel companies, especially as the February half-term period approaches.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom must be fully vaccinated, and those aged 12 and up must have a negative PCR or lateral flow test result within 24 hours of departure.

They must sign a “sworn statement” stating that they are not experiencing any Covid symptoms and have not had any contact with confirmed cases in the previous two weeks.

Except for people who are not double jabbed, the requirement to quarantine upon arrival has been removed.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated must also show that they have a compelling reason to visit France.

From Saturday, proof of full vaccination will be required to enter venues such as bars and restaurants, as part of France’s passe sanitaire vaccine passport.

It will no longer be enough to show that a test was negative.

