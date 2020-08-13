France travellers to UK facing 2-week quarantine as Boris Johnson warns he’ll be ‘ruthless’ – Latest News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signalled he will take a tough stance when it comes to deciding which countries will have travel restrictions imposed by the UK.

Fears have been growing in recent weeks about the rising number of cases in France.

The Prime Minister said officials would look closely at the latest data today as fears grow about the rising numbers of French coronavirus cases in recent weeks

French visitors to the UK may face having to quarantine for two weeks, as Boris Johnson has warned his government will be “absolutely ruthless” when it comes to travel restrictions.

The Prime Minister told reporters in Norther Ireland on Thursday: “We’ve got to be absolutely ruthless about this, even with our closest and dearest friends and partners around the world.”

The political leader has declared “ruthlessness” will be necessary to defeat the coronavirus threat, and warned travelers to brace for restrictions in terms of returning from visits to France – where COVID-19 cases have spiked.

On Wednesday, France recorded 2,524 new coronavirus infections – the highest statistic since lockdown restrictions in the European nation were eased.

He continued: “We will be looking at the data a bit later on this afternoon … looking at exactly where France and other countries are getting to, and you know we can’t be remotely complacent about our own situation.”

The “air bridge” between Spain and the UK collapsed last month – with just hours notice to traveller – after infection rates escalated.

France is the UK’s second top summer holiday destination – behind Spain.

Travellers from Andorra, Belgium and The Bahamas have also seen air bridges removed amid second wave fears at the respective nations.

Meanwhile, local lockdowns in the UK have been implemented in cities including Greater Manchester and Aberdeen following increased COVID-19 positive test results.

While international travelers can check restrictions and updates via: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/travel-advice-novel-coronavirus

The public are encouraged to check the Government website on local lockdowns here: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/local-restrictions-areas-with-an-outbreak-of-coronavirus-covid-19 to keep track of affected areas and to observe the do’s and don’ts of the local lockdowns.