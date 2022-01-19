Free sunrise yoga classes for Glaswegians at the city hotel’s rooftop bar

Free sunrise yoga classes for Glaswegians at a city hotel’s rooftop bar

Start your days with some much-needed Zen at Jess Mackenzie’s free yoga sessions, where you can enjoy “spectacular views across the city.”

A hotel in Glasgow’s city center is offering free sunrise yoga classes.

YOTEL Glasgow is offering complimentary sessions at their trendy rooftop bar to help you get a head start on your 2022 health goals.

Jess Yoga, one of Scotland’s most well-known yoga instructors, will lead the classes at the Argyle Street hotel on January 25, February 1 and February 8.

During the 60-minute sessions between 7 and 8 a.m., you’ll be put through your paces while enjoying spectacular views of the city.

Everyone is welcome to attend the yoga classes, which can be booked here.

“I can’t wait to kick off 2022 with our special sunrise yoga classes at YOTEL Glasgow,” said Jess Mackenzie, who will be teaching the sessions.

It’s crucial to take time to reset, restore, and give back to ourselves after a season of constant giving.

This is the ideal time to do so.

My classes are creative, entertaining, and appropriate for all levels of practitioners.

I’m really looking forward to seeing you!”

To make a reservation, go to www.yotel.comwellness.

