From eating bread and chocolate to sleeping, here are 20 expert tips to help you get through Blue Monday.

From eating bread and chocolate to sleeping, here are 20 expert tips to help you beat the Monday blues.

It’s no surprise that Blue Monday can put a damper on our spirits, what with the dreary weather keeping us indoors and the holiday weight gain still hanging around.

Blue Monday, coined by Dr. Cliff Arnall in 2005 as the most depressing day of the year, occurs every year on the third Monday of January and is said to be the day we feel, well, blue.

So, as the day progresses, try these 20 simple hacks to instantly improve your mood.

Amanda Price (amandapricekirby.com), a health and fitness coach, believes that the right wording can send positive messages to your brain.

“Say out loud when you first get out of bed in the morning, ‘It’s going to be a good day.'”

Then, when you enter the bathroom, give yourself a high five by placing your hand on the mirror and saying something positive like, “It’s going to be a good day.”

Amanda suggests some stretching or yoga poses, or even a little dance in the kitchen while you wait for the kettle to boil.

Do you work too many hours or say “Yes” too frequently and easily?

Is everything on your to-do list important? Have you used up all of your available time?

“There’s a good chance you’re stressed out and isolated from your friends and family.

“Recalibrating your priorities and reviewing how much time you spend on each habitual activity will help,” says Psychologist Jan P de Jonge of Feel Good Contacts (www.feelgoodcontacts.com).

Stretching can improve blood flow to the muscles and release feel-good endorphins.

“To get ready for movement and work after a night’s sleep or a long period of sitting,” Jan explains, “we stretch our bodies automatically.”

“It’s referred to as ‘natural pandiculation,’ and it entails yawning, stretching your arms, arching your back, and stretching yourself as far as possible after tensing your muscles.”

“Reduced exposure to daylight during the winter months is thought to play a critical role in the winter blues,” says David Wiener, Training and Nutrition Specialist at Freeletics (go.onelink.melqpqfreeletics).

“Make it a point to get outside every day, even if it’s only for 15 minutes during your lunch break, to keep your work environment light and airy.”

“Sitting near windows can also be beneficial.”

You might also want to consider purchasing a light therapy box, which simulates natural outdoor light and has been claimed to help with symptoms of…

