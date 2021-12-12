From next week in Scotland, Covid boosters will be available to over-18s.

Covid boosters will be available to over-18s in Scotland beginning next week.

Over-30s will be able to schedule appointments beginning Monday, with 18-29-year-olds receiving vaccinations in the coming days.

“We know just how important a tool vaccination, and in particular the Booster, is in our fight against the virus,” Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said on Twitter, announcing the decision.

More information on boosters for 18-29-year-olds will be released later, he said, adding that the shots can only be given 12 weeks after a second coronavirus vaccine dose.

“Appointments for 18-29 year olds will open later this week – date to follow shortly,” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter.

“Please book now if you are in an older age group and have not yet had a booster.”

The decision comes after the UK government decided to make the vaccines available to people aged 30-39 in England starting Monday.

The Omicron variant has caused a “tsunami” of coronavirus cases in Scotland, according to Ms Sturgeon.

According to the most recent statistics, Scotland has confirmed 38 more Omicron cases, bringing the total to 159.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 4,002 coronavirus cases reported, but no new deaths.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said on the BBC’s The Sunday Show that the variant is “frankly galloping its way into Scotland and circulating around our communities.”

He said the Scottish Government was considering expanding vaccine passports and other restrictions, but added that any new measures must be “proportionate.”

The cabinet will meet on Tuesday morning ahead of Ms Sturgeon’s coronavirus statement in the Scottish Parliament later that afternoon.

“The problem we have here, and the First Minister made this point in her media briefing on Friday, is that even if there is a small level of hospitalisation of a very, very large number of infections in our society, that will overwhelm our national health service,” Mr Swinney continued.

“In the space of a week, Omicron went from 2% to 18% of cases in Scotland.

