From tomorrow, millions more people will be able to book Covid boosters – are you one of them?

MILLIONS more Britons will be able to book Covid boosters starting Monday, as the NHS continues to boost the country’s immunity.

In order to combat the Omicron variant threat, the booking system will be open to anyone over the age of 30.

Following updated recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, 3.5 million people aged 30 to 39 can book their booster starting tomorrow.

Bookings can be made two months after the second dose, or one month before becoming eligible for the vaccine.

In just seven days, the online booking system has gained access to an additional 10 million Britons.

As The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign marshals its recruits, No10 is scrambling to stave off a winter surge and is begging Brits to get their boosters.

“The COVID-19 booster programme is moving quickly, and over 22 million people in the UK have already received their top-up, ensuring vital protection ahead of Christmas,” Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said today.

“This is our national mission – the most recent data indicates that boosters are the most effective defense against Omicron, and we’re doing everything we can to get jabs into the hands of soldiers as soon as possible.”

“We are now expanding the offer to over-30s – so please apply as soon as possible to get boosted and help our country get ahead in this variant race.”

Around 30 hospitals have already started providing vaccinations to the general public through a national booking service, with more expected to follow.

There are nearly 3,000 vaccination sites across the country, up from 1,300 in February, and 300 more pharmacies have opened in recent weeks as the program moves into its most difficult phase.

The NHS advises people to keep checking for appointments once the system has been updated, as more are added every day.

People can get their vaccine by booking online or calling 119, and GP practices are also inviting those who are eligible.

If you’ve never volunteered before, go to nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk or scan this QR code to get started.

It comes as Omicron cases have increased by 50% in just 24 hours.

Yesterday, 633 more cases of Covid-19’s Omicron variant were confirmed in the UK, bringing the total to 1,898.

Cases of the mutation have increased in the last day, according to the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), as fears about Omicron continue to grow.

