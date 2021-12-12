From tomorrow, millions more people will be able to purchase Covid boosters – are you one of them?

From tomorrow, millions more people will be able to book Covid boosters – are you one of them?

As the NHS continues to boost the nation’s immunity, millions more Britons will be able to book their Covid boosters starting Monday.

In order to combat the Omicron variant threat, the booking system will be open to anyone aged 30 and up.

Following updated recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, 3.5 million people aged 30 to 39 can book their booster starting tomorrow.

The appointments can be made two months after the second dose, or one month before becoming eligible for the vaccine.

In just seven days, the online booking system has been made available to an additional 10 million Britons.

As The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign marshals its recruits, No10 is scrambling to stave off a winter surge, begging Brits to get their boosters.

“The COVID-19 booster programme is moving quickly, and over 22 million people in the UK have already received their top-up, ensuring vital protection ahead of Christmas,” Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said today.

“This is our national mission – the most recent data shows that boosters are the most effective defense against Omicron, and we’re doing everything we can to get jabs into the hands of soldiers as soon as possible.”

“We’re now expanding the offer to over-30s – so please apply as soon as possible to get boosted and help our country get ahead in this variant race.”

Around 30 hospitals are already providing vaccinations to the general public through the national booking service, with more to follow.

There are nearly 3,000 vaccination sites across the country, up from 1,300 in February, and 300 more pharmacies have opened in recent weeks as the program moves into its most difficult phase.

The NHS advises people to keep checking for appointments after the system is updated, as more are added every day.

People can get their vaccine by booking online or calling 119, and GP practices are also inviting those who are eligible.

In just 24 hours, cases of the Omicron variant have increased by 50%.

Yesterday, 633 more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were confirmed in the UK, bringing the total to 1,898.

Cases of the mutation have increased in the last day, according to the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), as fears about Omicron continue to grow.

