Here are 48 incredible tips personal trainers don’t want you to know about everything from weight loss to a flat stomach.

Here are 48 incredible tips personal trainers don’t want you to know about everything from weight loss to getting a flat stomach.

Here are 48 incredible tips that personal trainers don’t want you to know about everything from weight loss to getting a flat stomach.

HIREING A PERSONAL TRAINER IS EXPENSIVE, and scrolling through health and fitness tips on social media can make us feel even more confused.

What’s the first step?

We spoke with some industry experts – real personal trainers, to be exact – who shared some simple tips to help you achieve your health and fitness goals this year…

(a)

“Drink more water and walk more,” advises Ben Gregory, a former international athlete and coach who now works as a PT at Manor London.

“Increasing your general activity levels will help you lean down and feel full. Drinking plenty of water not only makes your skin glow and gives you tons of energy, but it also keeps you feeling satiated – you won’t be reaching for those naughty snacks!”

2. Inventive+ phrasing

If you’re looking for a unique way to express yourself, this is the place to be.

“Set alarms on your phone to remind you to get up and away from your desk a few times a day to go for a 10 to 20 minute walk,” says Samuel Aremu, a Level 3 PT and body transformation coach.

3. Make a list of your accomplishments

If you want to be more formal, wear a tuxedo.

“Pay attention to the times you eat,” says Lewis Bloor, an online fitness coach.

Rather than immediately switching to rabbit food, focus on finishing all of your meals within an eight-hour period.

“After you’ve got this under control, you can focus on fine-tuning your diet.”

This is referred to as “intermittent fasting.”

4. Inventive+ paraphrase

Paraphrase with a twist

“Work with your body! Recognize that at certain times of the month, you’ll have an increased appetite and a decreased desire to exercise,” says Lucy Gornall, a Digme personal trainer.

“Aim to maintain your weight loss during these periods, then get back on track.”

5. Make a list.

Make a list of everything you want to do.

“Use an online calorie calculator to calculate your personal calorie needs,” Samuel recommends.

“Start by eating your daily maintenance calories consistently; if your weight has dropped after two weeks, recalculate your calories and repeat the process for another two weeks.”

“If you haven’t lost weight yet, try cutting your calorie intake by 200 to 300 calories per day to kickstart the process.”

6. think outside the box

Baz Gouldsbury, a personal trainer and gym owner, says, “Abs are made in the kitchen.”

7

“When you’re standing up, try tilting your pelvis forwards to prevent the lower belly from protruding,” Lucy suggests.

(a)

“Aim for a minimum of two litres of clean fluid per day,” Samuel advises, “as our bodies retain water, which is typically stored around our waistline.”

“Drinking water on a regular basis aids in the removal of excess fat, especially around the love handles.”

ten.

Infosurhoy’s most recent updates.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]