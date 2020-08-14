Full list of coronavirus lockdown changes taking place tomorrow in further easing – Latest News

More beauty treatments will be allowed and bowling alleys and casinos will also start trading.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will rubber-stamp the changes as a whole host of services which have been closed for months are set to reopen on Saturday.

The Prime Minister has said the country can take major steps back towards normality from this weekend. Services that have been closed for months will be able to trade again.

And the latest changes will boost couples hoping to have a somewhat normal wedding too.

England will take another step towards normality this weekend as the latest easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions takes place.

Meanwhile, a bigger fine up to £3,200 has been introduced for people failing to wear a mask in places where it is mandatory such as shops.

The Government will allow wedding receptions of up to 30 guests.

Theatres will also start hosting performances to small socially distanced audiences if they are indoors.

How do you feel about the lockdown being eased as positive coronavirus cases rise in the country? Tell us in the comments section

The latest lockdown easing will start from Saturday.

And quarantine measures have been put in place for Brits returning from France, Malta and the Netherlands.

Spectators will be allowed into the Crucible Theatre this weekend to watch the World Snooker Championship as a test run.

And in another major development, the Government said trials will be carried out to get sport fans back into stadiums.

And pilots will take place at conference centres for business events.

Nightclubs and dance halls are still a no-go zone, and sexual entertainment venues and “hostess bars” are still closed.

Mr Johnson said: “Most people in this country are following the rules and doing their bit to control the virus, but we must remain focused and we cannot be complacent.

But some environments remain closed.