Full list of coronavirus rates in your area – including three with sharp drop – Latest News

Strict restrictions – including the banning of contact with other households – continue to be in place, however encouraging facts show a decrease in those testing positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Statistics have shown that Pendle, Oldham and Blackburn have seen a fall in coronavirus infection rates following the introduction of the measures.

The latest statistics show that infection rates in some of England’s worst hit coronavirus hotspots have dropped, but there has been a rise across England according to the Department of Health

New statistics show a drop in infection rates in the worst hit areas of England after local lockdowns were introduced.

The results show a third straight day where infection rates have increased over 1,000 per day.

However, The Department of Health announced on Saturday that 1,288 people had tested positive for the virus across England.

The number is down from 112.2 per 100,000 for the seven days prior, up to 11 August.

In Oldham, 170 new cases were recorded in the seven days to 18 August, which is the equivalent of 71.1 per 100,000 people in the area.

And while areas hardest hit are still recording the largest number of infections, the numbers have been dropping since local lockdowns were introduced.

In Pendle, infection rates dropped from 108.6 per 100,000 to 67.3 per 100,000 over the same time period – with 62 new cases recorded on Saturday.

Northampton saw a decrease in cases down to 39.6 from 78.4 days after the town was added to ‘intervention’ watchlist after 300 workers at a sandwich factory tested positive for the virus.

Other local authorities have recorded drops in numbers following public health scares.

And in Blackburn rates fell from 88.2 to 56.1, with 84 new cases – with the same statistics being recorded in nearby Darwen.

While Birmingham is reportedly down to 25.5 from 29.1 after being threatened with local lockdown measures.

The stats come as Public Health England released the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

Other areas of England have reported week-on-week increases in infections; with Swindon recording increases from 39.2 to 45.9, with 102 new cases, Bury up from 24.6 to 29.8, with 57 new cases, and Stoke-on-Trent reporting increases from 14.4 to 26.1, with 67 new cases.

Meanwhile, a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in Scotland has pushed overall COVID cases up to the highest levels in eight weeks for the UK as a whole.

New infections north of the border hit 123 on Saturday, its highest daily total in three months, and an increase of 57%.