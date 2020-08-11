Furious police break up ‘coronavirus beach party’ designed to spread killer disease – Latest News

Civil Guard officers and local police employed by La Orotava Town Hall stopped the bizarre gathering around 8.30am on Saturday morning at Los Patos beach.

Officials on the holiday island say more than 60 people camping on the beach in an attempt to breach Covid-19 guidelines.

Police officers had to break up the party after 60 people were camping on a well known nudist beach as part of an alleged deliberate attempt to spread coronavirus which had been planned on social media

La Orotava Town Hall’s security department said in a statement: “Civil Guard and local police have cleared Los Patos beach where 62 people were camping.

Spanish police officers have intercepted a brazen “ coronavirus party” where people deliberately aimed to spread the killer virus on a Tenerife beach.

The beach, traditionally a well-known nudist beach, is officially closed at the moment because of the risk of landslides.

He told local press: “Over the past few days, Civil Guard officers have discovered a kind of get-together which was being planned on social media to carry out a mass camping trip to Los Patos beach designed to help the spread of Covid-19.

La Orotava’s Security Councillor Narciso Perez said the police operation came after investigators discovered the planned beach party on social media.

“The Civil Guard has intercepted a get-together on the beach to spread Covid-19 in an area where access is currently prohibited.”

“This is a threat which has been taken very seriously. The Civil Guard has carried out a thorough investigation to identify those people who organised this and they have been questioned.”

It was not immediately clear whether there were any Brits among those caught camping on the beach.

They appeared to be searching some of the tents and asking for ID documents.

Pictures released by the local council showed armed police officers watching on as they got groups of youngsters, some of whom were not wearing face masks, to dismantle their tents.

Signs at the top of the cliff overlooking the sand make it clear in English, German and Spanish that entry is forbidden.

The Canary Islands has been fighting to establish ‘safe’ air corridors with the UK after the British government’s decision late last month to make returning holidaymakers from Spain quarantine for two weeks.

Los Patos beach – Playa de los Patos in Spanish – is a beautiful black-sand beach on Tenerife’s north coast which is around three quarters of a mile long.

It is backed by rugged, dark cliffs below a banana plantation.

Under newly introduced arrangements Brits hit with the virus in the Canary Islands will have their medical bills paid for.