Fury at travel agents #KeepCalmTravelOn campaign during coronavirus outbreak 

A #KeepCalmTravelOn campaign promoted by travel agents amid the coronavirus outbreak has been met with furious backlash.

As flight and package holiday sales plummet, the travel industry launched the hashtag to ‘spread advice and travel deals’ to encourage people to keep going on holiday despite the epidemic.

But the move has been branded ‘irresponsible’ and ‘dangerous’ due to the escalating global coronavirus crisis.

New countries are reporting their first cases every day, with 115 territories having at least one person ill with COVID-19 so far.

Thousands of Britons have found themselves stranded in hotels abroad and even on disease-ridden cruise ships during the ongoing outbreak after fellow travellers test positive.

And an unprecedented surge in UK cases have been largely linked to half term trips to Italy, where a serious coronavirus epidemic is raging on.

Following the collapse of regional airline Flybe, the travel industry’s campaign has been viewed as an attempt to push sales rather than protect people’s health.

England’s chief doctor Professor Chris Whitty has told Brits to ‘think’ about whether it was wise for them to travel abroad especially to countries with health services weaker than the NHS.

One user said the campaign took advantage of ‘iffy’ government travel advice – The Foreign Office says only to avoid certain spots in China and South Korea, while limiting travel to Italy to only essential.

A blanket ban on travel is not regarded as necessary in the UK at this time, but has been implemented elsewhere including New York City.

The #KeepCalmTravelOn campaign is being spearheaded by a consortia of travel agents – Advantage Travel Partnership, Global Travel Group and Travel Gossip.

Various independent travel operators have shown their support by tweeting the hashtag and memes adorning glorious pictures of sandy beaches.

A press release for the campaign said the move was to ‘encourage leisure and business travellers to continue exploring our amazing world… during this unprecedented time where COVID-19 is present.’

An Instagram account, called KeepTheWorldTravelling, will post advice and travel deals ‘to demonstrate that the public can still travel to the majority of destinations by following FCO advice’.

But social media users have hit back at the controversial move. Andy Boxall wrote: ‘#KeepCalmTravelOn is at best misjudged, or at worst irresponsible corporate marketing that champions iffy Foreign advice…’

Gissue Simonarson said: ‘This hashtag not only a craven ploy by the travel industry, it’s also seriously dangerous advise in the mids of a global pandemic that we still don’t understand and is shutting down countries. Sure don’t panic, but don’t be giving dangerous advise either [sic].’

Another user questioned: ‘Anyone else findings this a ridiculous marketing/PR ploy by the industry to keep bookings? Most likely at the loss of travellers when restrictions increase later this year.’

Widespread travel bans are yet to be implemented by the British Government, a move which has been supported by independent experts.

But when countries see clusters of cases suddenly erupt into epidemics involving hundreds of people within a matter of days, travellers on their holidays have become trapped and even put in lockdown in hotels.

Tenerife saw hundreds of tourists quarantined at a hotel for two weeks after a visiting Italian doctor and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

The 700 or so holiday makers, including 50 British citizens, were not allowed to leave the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel to limit spread to locals.

Jet2holidays and Tui confirmed that dozens of their customers were staying at the hotel before they were finally allowed to start leaving on Friday.

A British woman and six Italians ended up coming down with coronavirus after going to the sunny resort fora break.

Authorities on the popular European island have already admitted they would not repeat the lockdown if the situation was to arise again.

Elsewhere, cruise liners holding thousands of passengers have been left in limbo in recent weeks and forced to stay in their cabins for days after coronavirus has been confirmed on board.

The Diamond Princess was quarantined off Japan in February. It was linked to almost 700 cases and six deaths, one of whom was a British man.

Currently Britons and thousands of other internationals are stuck on the Grand Princess, docked in Oakland, after 21 people tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

In both cases, the Government have been forced to rescue UK citizens with ‘frustratingly slow’ responses. Some 140 British Grand Princess passengers are being repatriated tonight.

Anyone currently in Italy – the hardest-hit COVID-19 country apart from China – may be dealt the blow that their flight home has been cancelled as the country went into lockdown as of today.

Ryanair, British Airways and Jet2 have today cancelled hundreds of flights to and from Italy until April at the earliest and easyJet has also grounded most of its services leaving thousands of customers stranded in the coronavirus-hit country.

BA has axed its 60 flights a day to cities including Milan, Venice and Rome while Jet2 has gone even further and cancelled all its Italian trips for almost seven weeks until April 26 with Easter holiday plans for thousands likely to be in ruins.

Leah Washington, the young woman who lost her leg in the Alton Towers Smiler rollercoaster disaster of 2015, is among those left stranded in Italy.

One passenger said today she felt ‘dumped’ by BA after it notified her by email that her flight from Rome to London would be cancelled.

Although a number of airlines have cancelled some or all of their flights to and from Italy, Britons in the country can still fly home directly with relative ease.

In the last week BA, Virgin Atlantic, Ryanair and easyJet have all cancelled more than 1,000 flights across Europe, the US and Asia due to a drop in demand and a sharp rise in passenger no-shows.

Flybe blamed their collapse on coronavirus last week saying it a lack of bookings hastened their demise. The collapse left thousands of people across the UK and Europe worried about their journey home when the airline made its announcement overnight. It is not yet clear whether the Government will order a widespread repatriation of stranded passengers.

Travel disruptions has caused chaos for people worldwide, but travel agents’ have appealed for people to keep booking their holidays.

Linda Hall, director of LAH Travel wrote on Twitter: ‘Hoping common sense will prevail soon #KeepCalmTravelOn our poor industry is suffering so badly…. calling me stupid and selfish ! Tell that to my staff when they have no jobs ! [sic]’

Lucy Clarke, who claims to have 21 years of expertise in the travel industry, said: ‘Our wonderful Travel industry has had it hard over the last 6 months #keepcalmtravelon.’

A spokesperson for the FCO said it would not comment on the campaign, but that ‘travel advice remains under constant review’.