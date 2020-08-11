Fusion Health and Vitality Accused of Falsely Claiming that “Immune Shot” Can Lower Virus Risk

A Georgia company, Fusion Health and Vitality, is on the hot seat after it was accused of falsely claiming that a vitamin D product that it sells could lower the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. The federal prosecutors in Savannah said in a news release on Monday, Aug. 10, the product called Immune Shot’s claim could “bore false and misleading labeling.”

The federal prosecutors in Savannah also added that Matthew Ryncarz and his company Fusion Health and Vitality, which operated as “Pharm Origins,” had claimed that their vitamin D product called “Immune Shot” could lower the viral disease’s transmission risk by around 50%. They also noted that the company might sell a misbranded drug with false and misleading labeling.

Amid the accusations, Pharm Origins released statements on marketing materials for its vitamin D product. “A Vitamin D product we marketed for a few weeks in March and early April,” captioned the company.

The company confirmed federal authorities contacted them becauase of the product description.

“These marketing statements led to an inquiry by federal authorities who have the important job of protecting against unsafe products and illegal conduct related to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Pharm Origins.

“We removed these statements almost immediately after being contacted by the authorities,” added the company.

After Ryncarz created a website through Pharm Origins, he and his company started targeting people over 50 years old by offering them ImmuneShot for $19 a bottle.

“We are offering you the exclusive price of only $19 per bottle because we know that Immune Shot could be the most important formula in the WORLD right now due to the new pandemic.” stated on the website.

According to the Global News’ previous report, medical experts claimed that there might be a possible link between COVID-19 and vitamin D; however, it is still premature.

“Recent studies on Vitamin D, they raise an eyebrow. They might be hypothesis-generating, and it’s a good question to ask, but it’s premature to start making claims about vitamin D and COVID-19,” said an infectious disease specialist, Isaac Bogoch, who is based out of Toronto General Hospital.The report explained that Vitamin D helps the body have healthy muscles, bones, and teeth by enhancing its calcium absorption. Vitamin D deficiency can lead to medical health issues such as bone weakness in adults, and rickets, an illness similar to bone deformity, in children.

Although claims are suggesting that vitamin D can improve the immune system and prevent infections, such as common cold, Bogoch said there is not enough evidence to prove that vitamin D can prevent COVID-19 infections.

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.