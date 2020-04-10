German border region wants to quickly relax corona measures

The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia is considering a step-by-step return to normal life. Some emergency measures against the coronavirus could be eased cautiously after Easter.
In Germany, at least 2,100 people died from the virus and 108,000 people were infected, of whom nearly 20,000 were in North Rhine-Westphalia. The country has had minor successes in recent days in preventing further spread of the virus.
Scientific research essential
Research is leading in a decision to relax the measures. The first results of a large scientific population survey in the epicenter of the epidemic, in the district of Heinsberg, just across the border from Sittard, show that many people, just like in Brabant, became infected during carnival.
But the researchers also found that the percentage of people who die from corona is much lower than previously thought, at around 0.3. While the renowned John Hopkins University holds it internationally at 1.9 percent.
It also appears that about 15 percent of the population in the German region is now immune to the virus. A large-scale study by the University of Bonn should lead to more insight and could possibly support a relaxation of the measures.
According to Professor Hendrik Streeck, who directs the research and reports directly to the government of the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia, scientific research is essential for all of Germany and Europe.
“If we just know more about the number of deaths and why they died, then we can better tailor measures. Some groups should be better protected and others might not be at all,” says Streeck.
Light at the end of the tunnel
German district administrator Stephan Pusch is pleased that light flashes in front of the German epicenter at the end of the tunnel after six weeks. “The past few weeks have been very difficult for the residents. We were looked down on in Germany and also in the Netherlands because we were the epicenter.”
He is proud to be able to make an important contribution to the way out of the crisis. “We have investigated here how measures work and that is also important for the Netherlands.”
Pusch explains that especially the large IC capacity in Germany helped. “We were able to quickly transfer people to specialized hospitals where we not only ventilate them, but also where the blood was enriched with oxygen. Moreover, we tested a lot from the beginning and isolated people quickly. We also never lacked protective equipment so that personnel, including in nursing homes, was always protected. “