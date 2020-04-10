German border region wants to quickly relax corona measures

The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia is considering a step-by-step return to normal life. Some emergency measures against the coronavirus could be eased cautiously after Easter.

In Germany, at least 2,100 people died from the virus and 108,000 people were infected, of whom nearly 20,000 were in North Rhine-Westphalia. The country has had minor successes in recent days in preventing further spread of the virus.

Scientific research essential

Research is leading in a decision to relax the measures. The first results of a large scientific population survey in the epicenter of the epidemic, in the district of Heinsberg, just across the border from Sittard, show that many people, just like in Brabant, became infected during carnival.

But the researchers also found that the percentage of people who die from corona is much lower than previously thought, at around 0.3. While the renowned John Hopkins University holds it internationally at 1.9 percent.

It also appears that about 15 percent of the population in the German region is now immune to the virus. A large-scale study by the University of Bonn should lead to more insight and could possibly support a relaxation of the measures.