Germany is now using drive-thru centres to swab patients for coronavirus

Germany is now testing patients for the deadly coronavirus in their comfort of their own car as the country’s outbreak continues to spiral.

In hope of keeping potentially infected patients away from hospitals, Germany has now rolled out drive-thru testing stations.

The move follows the UK and South Korea, where demand for testing has grown in response to escalating epidemics.

The deadly coronavirus has infected more than 110,000 people worldwide, with a recent uptick in cases across Europe.

German health chiefs have already confirmed more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19, which is now spreading between humans across its 16 states.

Details about how the drive-thru project in Germany works or how many stations there will be in Germany are unclear.

Pictures show drivers being swabbed for the virus, which causes flu-like symptoms but can be deadly, through their open car windows by nurses in protective clothing.

In the UK, those who undergo a test are asked to go home and self-isolate while the test results are checked over the next 72 hours.

South Korea also reportedly sends patients their results by text within three days. It is unclear if they have to hide away as they wait.

The method limits human interaction with potentially infected people, preventing the spread of the virus while also keeping patients away from hospitals or doctor surgeries.

One German official today trialled the test in the drive-thru station set-up in Nuertingen.

Peter Keck, the spokesman for the Esslingen district administration, posed with his mouth open while a medic in a hazmat suit swabbed him.

German newspaper Welt reports two drive-thru testing stations have been opened in Esslingen, which is home to around 500,000 people.

Mr Keck confirmed that those who have been tested must quarantine themselves at home until the results come back.

It comes after it was revealed last week that potential coronavirus patients are being tested at drive-thru centres in London.

A test centre opened at Parsons Green, where people who believe they have caught COVID-19 can be checked while still sat in their own cars.

Photos showed nurses donning face masks and protective glasses while swabbing patients in their nose and mouth through an open car window.

The Central London Community Healthcare NHS trust launched the scheme. If it is successful, it will be rolled out more widely across England.

It followed Professor Chris Whitty, the UK’s chief medical officer, warning that COVID-19 would kill some Britons, with an epidemic on UK soil is now ‘highly likely’.

The total number of UK cases has risen to 278, with three deaths.

A similar scheme was rolled out in Northern Ireland, where nurses practiced the procedure at Antrim Area Hospital in Co Antrim this morning.

Wales, where six cases are confirmed, is also expected to start using a car park in Rossett for its first drive-through coronavirus testing centre.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board wrote a letter to people in the Wrexham area saying it was using ‘a drive-through model of testing, which will involve individuals who require a test to drive up to the clinic’, BBC reported.

It sparked anger among some local residents who called the location – in an urban area and close to a school – ‘absolutely ridiculous’.

Only patients referred by NHS 111 are currently being sent to the drive-thru service, with potential patients thought to be seriously ill excluded.

South Korea, which has been badly affected by coronavirus with 50 deaths and more than 7,400 cases, launched roadside testing facilities in February.