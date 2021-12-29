Glasgow has been dubbed the most superstitious city in the United Kingdom.

Unlike Michael Scott from The Office, who is only a little’superstitious,’ Glaswegians are superstitious – more so than anyone else in the UK!

According to a new study, Glasgow is the most superstitious city in the United Kingdom.

Rascasse, an AI-driven consumer insights platform, has gathered data from all over the UK in order to research searches around the winter solstice.

And it turns out that we in Scotland are still relying on our good fortune with white heather!

Scotland has twelve of the top twenty superstitious counties, according to the study.

Banffshire, on the other hand, is the least superstitious county in the UK – and that includes Scotland.

Glaswegians are 43 percent more superstitious than the national average, according to the study.

On behalf of bestcasinosites.net, data analysts gathered, mapped, and researched interest around the keywords “superstition” and “fortune.”

3.49 percent of British internet users left data points indicating an interest in superstition or lucky charms.

The researchers discovered that deep beliefs in unexplainable phenomena are more common in larger cities.

London is 81% more superstitious than the UK average, Liverpool is 69% more superstitious, Manchester is 43% more superstitious, and cities like Birmingham, Leeds, and Edinburgh are also superstitious.

People in widely rural areas such as Norfolk, Warwickshire, Suffolk, and West Sussex, on the other hand, are among the least interested in fortune in the country.

In fact, England’s countryside contains 11 of the country’s 18 least superstitious counties.

The full interactive map can be found HERE.