Glasgow has been named one of the top five vegan-friendly cities in the United Kingdom for the year 2022.

Glasgow came in fourth place in the rankings, behind Nottingham, Chester, and Edinburgh, thanks to having one of the highest numbers of health and supplement stores (25) in the country.

To coincide with Veganuary, student network Student Beans conducted a survey for vegan veterans and newcomers to find the best cities in the UK for meat-free eating.

Despite the fact that Glasgow has a relatively high percentage of vegan-friendly restaurants (26.98%), it was not enough to qualify for the top three, as over 30% of restaurants in Nottingham, Edinburgh, and Chester are vegan-friendly.

Student Beans used data from a variety of sources to determine the top 20 vegan cities in the UK, including the number of restaurants serving vegan food, the percentage of restaurants in the city that are vegan, the number of vegan Uber Eats, and the number of health food stores within a five-mile radius of each city.

The announcement comes just weeks after the city welcomed a new vegan and natural wine bar, ‘Wino,’ to Dumbarton Road in Partick.

