Glasgow has been voted the best city in which to base a small business.

Glasgow has been named the best city in which to start a small business.

In recent years, it has ranked highly in terms of short commutes and small business growth – and London isn’t even in the top 25.

According to a new report, Glasgow is the best city for a small business to be based, with London missing out on the top 25.

Manchester and Derby were also named among the best places in the UK for small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in a study based on average wages, travel times, house prices, and job opportunities.

Glasgow received high marks for a short average commute as well as the recent growth of small businesses, according to iwoca, a small business lender.

Due to high housing prices and long commutes to work, London was ranked last in the study.

Liverpool, Newcastle upon Tyne, Dundee, and Southampton were among the top ten cities.

“The pandemic has fundamentally changed the life choices we make,” said Christoph Rieche, iwoca’s executive director.

“It’s changed the way we work, where we want to be based, and it’s made many people across the country question whether their current job or company is the right fit for them.”

“Big corporations get the headlines and have a high profile, but small businesses are what keep this country running.”

“Seeing so many smaller towns and cities prominently featured in our research of top spots for SME jobs is extremely encouraging.”

“Britain’s thriving small businesses can be found in every corner of the country, creating jobs that make a real difference in communities and fostering local economic growth.”

