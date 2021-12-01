Glasgow’s most festive street – neighbors band together to raise money and spread Christmas cheer.

Neighbors band together to raise funds and spread Christmas cheer on Glasgow’s most festive street.

Could this cul-de-sac be the city’s most festive street? Only the big man (Santa) can say, but in the meantime, we can all appreciate the festive beauty and fundraising efforts of the residents of Lavender Drive!

Here at Glasgow Live, we enjoy a good festive theme – after all, who doesn’t?

That is why this cul-de-sac in Newton Mearns has piqued our interest – it is absolutely stunning.

Not only are the residents of Lavender Drive spreading some much-needed holiday cheer, but they have also raised thousands of pounds for the Beatson Cancer Charity and Cancer Research UK over the past two years.

Every house on the new estate’s Lavender Drive is dripping in fairy lights as you round the corner.

They’re not just thrown around, either; they’re carefully placed.

A friendly snowman greets you as you enter Newton Mearns’ version of the North Pole!

During the lockdown, the idea to transform the street into a winter wonderland arose.

“Last year at this time of year, we were in lockdown number two,” a local resident told Glasgow Live.

It was conceived as a method of uplifting people’s spirits.

Everyone on the street came together to decorate our homes, and there was coordination and participation from everyone.

“One of our neighbors, in particular, was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and has been undergoing treatment at the hospital.

It was also to cheer them up.

“We noticed that people were coming by to see the lights – partly because there was nothing else to do because everything was closed, but also because they were bringing their children and grandparents.”

“We put a collection bucket out for the Beatson Cancer Charity, and it raised over £5,000.”

As a sort of street party, the street celebrated by turning on the Christmas lights with mulled wine and mince pies.

“This time we’re doing the same thing, but for Cancer Research UK,” the neighbor continued.

“There isn’t much of a theme here, but everyone has gone all out this time.”

