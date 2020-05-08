Global health: Corona may become a fixed part of life in Africa

<div id = “firstBodyDiv” data-bind-html-content-type = “article” data-bind-html-compile = “article.body” data-first-article-body = “

These expectations came as part of a new study conducted by the organization on Africa, based on assumptions that measures will not be taken to contain the epidemic, which is what the director of the Regional Organization for Africa, Machidiso Moiti, said in a press conference, fortunately, it is not the reality.

Most countries of the continent imposed restrictions on gatherings in public places, international travel, and curfews, among other measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The virus invaded Africa lagging behind other continents, and its transmission rates there are slower than others. But the World Health Organization said this could turn into a long-term outbreak that “lasts for years,” according to Reuters.

“Coffid-19 may become a fixed part of our life in the coming years, if many governments in the region do not take a preventive approach. We need examination, traceability, isolation, and treatment,” Moiti said in a separate statement.

The WHO study covers only 47 countries within the WHO region of Africa, not the entire continent. The WHO regional concept for Africa excludes Djibouti, Somalia, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia and Morocco.

As of 12:59 GMT, these 47 countries had 35097 cases of HIV infection and 1231 deaths, according to a Reuters count based on government statements and WHO data.

