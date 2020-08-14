GMB doctor Sarah Jarvis warns coronavirus can be secretly spread on food packaging – Latest News

The GP addressed the news that almost 300 workers have tested positive for coronavirus following an outbreak at a factory in Northampton that makes M&S sandwiches.

Dr Sarah Jarvis, who is currently filling in for ITV health expert Dr Hilary Jones, was on hand to offer her opinion on the latest coronavirus news.

The company took the decision to proactively test workers as a result of a rise in cases in the town.

Greencore said some of its staff are self-isolating after a significant number tested positive for coronavirus.

“But it does remind us the virus can survive, I think, for 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on hard metal and hard plastic.

Dr Sarah explained: “Theoretically, even if something is cooked, if the packaging is made up – we know, for instance, in New Zealand they think that the latest outbreak have come through packaging rather than people. Yes there is a risk.

GMB host Sean, 46, pointed out that it was a risk eating already cooked food like sandwiches, however Dr Sarah also suggested that the public needed to be wary of the packaging itself, not just whats inside.

“So we do know that there are risks, we have seen quite a lot of outbreaks in meat processing factories and other various food processing areas.”

“In the UK it does seem as though there is a link, we think, between the way people travel to work, where they live.

She added: “Interestingly it’s not always been food but in other countries, for instance, it was a shoe plant.

“A lot of people who work in these processing plants will travel to work together, work together and they’ll come home together.

“They’ll socialise together and often they’ll live together and it may be more to do with that.”

The outbreak in a factory in Northampton follows a similar outbreak at an Asda-owned meat processing site in West Yorkshire, where 165 employees contracted the virus in June.