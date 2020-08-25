GMB’s Dr Hilary Jones issues advice to parents worried about sending kids back to school – Latest News

Jones’ statement came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a message to parents encouraging them to send their children back to schools next month.

The Good Morning Britain resident health editor said that the impact of not sending young children back to school impacts not only their physical health but also their mental health is greater.

TV’s favourite doctor, Hilary Jones, has issued clear advice to parents who may be worried about sending their children back to school in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

The PM claimed that the risk of children contracting the deadly coronavirus in schools is “very small”.

Doctor Hilary Jones has shared important information directed at parents who may be concerned about sending their youngsters back to school.

Schools in Ireland began a gradual return for students yesterday.

“While the government is saying one thing, what appeals to me is that there is a huge consensus amongst all the chief medical officers and deputy chief medical officers of all four nations.”

In a piece to camera, he said: “Parents often think of worst-case scenarios because they want to protect their children above all. That’s their main issue.

Doctor Hilary echoed the message sent out by the PM and said that for children between the ages of five and 14 the fatality rate for coronavirus is lower than that of seasonal flu.

He went on to add: “So, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England.

“The risk of Covid-19 in young children is really very small.”

“All the scientific advisors are in agreement that it is much better for children to go back to school for health reasons – mental health as well as physical health.

“I think that is a very telling statistic as we don’t worry about our children going to school when there is flu around but we have got this overriding fear about Covid-19.

Speaking to GMB anchors Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins, Hilary continued: “If we look at the worst-case scenario when thinking about Covid-19 and fatality rates and the fatality rates in children aged five to 14 is actually lower from Covid-19 than it is with seasonal flu.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays form 6am on ITV

“It’s good to have some apprehension about Covid-19 for precautions but I think that statistic is really important.”