Good news about recovering from corona virus

Agencies:

Good news confirms that almost all people infected with the Coronavirus have recovered, with more than 555,000 recoveries recorded worldwide.

“Russia Today” quoted Tom Dowsinsky, director of epidemiology education at Indiana University – Purdue Indianapolis University, in The Conversation: “In the end, if all goes well, your immune system will completely destroy all the virus in your system. And the person Who was infected with a virus and survived without health effects or long-term disabilities “recovering”.

However, many uncertainties remain: it is not yet clear how many people have recovered, how the disease will affect them in the long run, or how long they will remain immune. Here is all there is to know about recovery from COVID-19.

Although more than 555,000 people have been infected with the Coronavirus, they have recovered worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University database, the true figure may be much higher.

While Johns Hopkins tracks the number of cases and the number of deaths reported by each county and region worldwide, recovery data are less accurate. Many provinces, states, territories and regions do not report the number of their recovered population.

“Cases subject to recovery outside China are nationwide estimates based on local media reports, and they may be much lower than the actual number,” said university spokesman Douglas Donovan.

In addition, given the limited availability of tests in some countries, including the United States, more serious cases are given priority to formal diagnosis, as individuals who have mild symptoms, or have no symptoms at all, are less likely to be tested.

This means that many minor injuries are not included in the number of cases or recoveries.

“It takes 6 weeks to recover from this disease. People with very severe illness can take months to recover from the disease,” Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, told a news conference in March.

The process is different for patients who have been placed on a ventilator.

Dr. c said. Randall Curtis, a professor at Washington University’s Harborview Medical Center, told the US News & World Report: “What we see in patients who end up with ventilators, is that they often need them for several weeks. After that, they often stay in the unit Intensive care for several days, then return to regular care rooms for a week or so to regain their strength. “

Speaking to ABC News, Dr. Zhu Yuanxiao, professor of pathology at the University of Chicago Medical School, said that most people with mild cases of COVID-19 recover “without lasting effect.” The future is darker for patients with severe disease.

In March, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority reported that, among a group of 12 hospitalized patients, a “2 to 3” decrease in lung capacity was shown in follow-up visits with doctors. These few patients were gasping for air when they were walking, according to the South China Morning newspaper.

However, since the new Corona virus was first identified in December, there was not much time to find the recovered patients and publish the results. Experts are aware of the effects that acute pneumonia can have on the body, though.

They said that some seriously ill patients may not restore full lung function.

Infected people develop antibodies that, if they encounter it again, will likely fight the Coronavirus, making them immune, but it is unclear how long the protection will last.

Dr. Anthony Fossey, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview on Daily Show, “He is ready to bet on anything related to the fact that recovered patients are protected from infection again.”

He also said earlier this week that, since the virus does not appear to be mutating too much, people who recover will likely be immune if the United States sees a second wave of spread in the fall.

A group of companies are developing blood tests that can detect COVID-19 antibodies to identify people who have immunity.

The South Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency said a group of 51 people who recovered from the Coruna virus showed positive results later, according to the government-funded Yonhap News Agency. China reported similar incidents.

If you are ill and wonder how to know when to recover, CDC guidelines depend on whether or not you have been tested.

If not tested, you must remain isolated until you meet 3 criteria:

She has not had a fever for at least 72 hours (without fever-reducing medications).

Your other symptoms (such as shortness of breath or coughing) have improved.

At least 7 days have passed since the symptoms appeared.

In the event that you take the test, you need to be negative twice, a difference of 24 hours, before leaving the isolation. These tests should be performed after you have not had a fever (without fever-reducing medications) and after other symptoms have improved.

Contact with others should be minimized, and all surfaces, clothes and things that you touch should be disinfected.

Scientists are still not sure whether the person with the virus stopped transmitting the infection to others, but a team of German researchers discovered that Corona patients “got rid” of large amounts of the virus early in the infection (the research has not yet been reviewed by peers).