Google’s website offering coronavirus test appointments filled up in one day 

Google’s sister company, which launched a site offering to help patients schedule coronavirus tests, ran out of appointments in just one day.

Verily, an online health-information platform run by Google’s parent company Alphabet, launched Project Baseline on Monday.

The site was only available to residents aged 18 or older in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in California and was meant to help them book slots at local testing centers.

But, soon after going live, it reached capacity and, as of Tuesday morning, a message now greets visitors that says the site is ‘unable to schedule more appointments at this time.’

It comes just days after President Donald Trump incorrectly announced that Google was building a nationwide website to help people determine whether and how to get a test for the new virus.

On Verily’s website, the notice urges users to ‘check back later’ as the company expands this program.

However, it is not clear how soon that will be and how many appointments were scheduled before running out.

‘As testing capabilities expand, we will work with various health authorities to scale our efforts,’ a spokesperson for Verily said in a statement to DailyMail.com.

‘We are still in the early stages, and based on learnings from the initial pilot, we hope to be able to scale this effort.’

The company also said all appointments required a call-back confirmation

‘If someone were to fill out the questionnaire overnight, they would go into a queue to be called the next day should they qualify,’ the spokesperson said.

‘In these first few days of this pilot, we expect appointment availability to be limited as we stand up operations and that testing capacity will increase in the days to come.’

Verily also clarified that its program is not meant for people exhibiting severe symptoms such as ‘severe cough, severe shortness of breath, severe fever.’

The news comes after President Trump announced on Friday during a news conference in the Rose Garden that Google was working on a website to help Americans determine whether and how to get tested for coronavirus.

Google later clarified that its tool would not be helping patients do that.

Instead, the website will display information about how Americans can access screening, and list other information about local testing sites.

It will also have a link to the screening tool being developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The informational coronavirus website was supposed to be launched on Monday, but it will be delayed until later this week.

One reason is that Google says it’s still waiting for more information about local testing sites to be made available.

‘With local and national guidance evolving rapidly, Google will continue working with relevant agencies and authorities to roll out a website later this week that will surface authoritative information for people in the US, including on screening and testing,’ Google said in a statement to CNN.

In the US, more than 5,200 cases have been confirmed and 94 people have died.