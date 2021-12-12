Gove is leading the charge for Plan C, which includes vaccine passports for pubs, but Boris is resisting a new Covid crackdown.

Gove is leading the charge for Plan C, which includes vaccine passports for pubs, but Boris is pushing back against a new Covid crackdown.

However, after Plan B rules to combat the variant went into effect on Friday, Boris Johnson and Downing Street are said to be resisting new restrictions.

With 65 mutinous MPs indicating they will vote against the Plan B measures on Tuesday, the Prime Minister is facing a massive backbench rebellion.

On Friday, Mr Gove warned that the government had received “very challenging information” about the speed with which Omicron spreads.

“We need to keep everything under review,” said the Housing Secretary, implying the imposition of Plan C rules.

Boosters can protect you from Omicron infection up to 75% of the time, according to research.

According to UKHSA figures, immunity to the super-strain rocket from two AstraZeneca doses was close to zero after six months, but protection from a third dose with Pfizer was as high as 70%.

“We expect the vaccines to show higher protection against the serious complications of Covid-19,” Mary Ramsay, head of vaccinations at the UKHSA, said.

The Sun’s Jab’s Army has urged Britons to get their life-saving shot, with volunteers also needed to help with the rollout.

The Plan B measures, which include working from home and wearing face masks in non-hospitality venues such as cinemas, will be put to a vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, NHS Covid passes indicating two vaccine doses or a negative lateral flow test will be available in venues such as nightclubs.

Another 633 Omicron cases were reported in the UK yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,898.

The variant could kill up to 75,000 people in England in the next five months, according to experts at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

LSHTM scientists estimate that by April, 175,000 hospital admissions and 24,700 deaths will have occurred if no new measures other than Plan B are implemented.

If Omicron is linked to less severe disease, these models will likely overestimate hospital admissions and deaths.

Extra measures, such as limiting indoor socializing in pubs and restaurants or social mixing, may be required, according to the LSHTM, which advises the government and sits on the Spi-M SAGE modelling subgroup.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert at the University of East Anglia, has questioned the LSHTM model, believing it overestimated hospital admissions.

“If Omicron is indeed associated with less severe disease — as I believe it is — then these…

