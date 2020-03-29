Government ‘needs to get a move on’ with plans to recall retired doctors

The Government is being urged to hurry up with its coronavirus battle plan to ask thousands of retired doctors and nurses to return to the NHS.

Number 10 has already confessed to plans to create a ‘Dad’s Army’ of ex-doctors to back up an already overwhelmed health service.

But one leading GP said Downing Street needs to ‘get a move on’, amid warnings the outbreak will spiral out of control in the next few weeks.

Almost 2,000 cases have already been diagnosed on British soil – but officials have admitted the outbreak is likely to be much bigger than the figures show.

Fifty-five patients are known to have died, and the death toll is continuing to spiral like that of other European nations that have been battered by the virus.

Dr Nigel Watson, chief executive of the Wessex local medical committee, told GP Online the Government will need to implement the Dad’s Army plan ‘quickly’.

Overwhelmed medics have already warned that the NHS is ‘not coping well’, with hospitals getting swamped because of the life-threatening illness.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday dramatically announced Brits should stop socialising and work from home to fight the escalating crisis.

Scientists have now warned the shutdown could last for 18 months while researchers scramble to find a vaccine capable of stopping the disease.

The Government’s draconian plan was prompted by a warning from Imperial College London experts that 260,000 people could die in an epidemic.

It had already floated the idea of retired doctors going back to work, amid fears up to 20 per cent of the NHS workforce could be off sick at any one time.

In its coronavirus action plan, Number 10 admitted: ‘Staff rostering changes may be necessary, including calling leavers and retirees back to duty.’

In an interview with GP Online, Dr Watson revealed he had yet to be contacted by health chiefs over the potential of going back to work.

Dr Watson, who has yet to retire – but his registration is about to lapse, said: ‘I think there are lots of questions which, at the moment, haven’t been answered.

He added: ‘I would be prepared to come back and do clinical work, but they’re going to have to get a move on.

‘If the numbers [of coronavirus patients in the UK] escalate pretty quickly, they’re going to need to implement that fairly quickly.’

Tory MP Dr Dan Poulter last week asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock in parliament what steps the the Number 10 was taking to call retired medics back.

But the Department of Health didn’t confirm any details, only saying it was working on plans ‘to ensure those who have recently retired can be called on’.

Mr Poulter told The Guardian that the lack of detail was concerning and called on the DOH to do some ‘urgent thinking’.

Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth also called for ‘urgent clarity’ from the Government to alleviate concerns among retired medics.

Reports say more than 5,000 GPs could be granted temporary registrations allowing them to return to work, if the emergency plan is put into place.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, revealed earlier this month that retired doctors may be put into ‘non patient-facing roles’.

Brits over the age of 70 – like many retired medics – are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus because of their weakened immune systems.

Trade union the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association attacked the plan, saying it was a ‘desperate measure we should never resort to’.

The UK and US have among the fewest doctors of all the world’s developed nations, a report revealed in November.

With just 2.8 and 2.6 doctors for every 1,000 people, the UK and US’s health services are worse staffed than countries such as Costa Rica, Russia and Lithuania.

It comes after Britain’s chief medics put the NHS on war footing by telling all doctors and healthcare workers they may need to be drafted into the frontline.

Tens of thousands of medics were told they could be mobilised to work in unfamiliar areas of hospitals and perform tasks they aren’t necessarily trained for.

Experts fear the UK’s growing crisis – which could see 7.9million Brits hospitalised – could be exacerbated by shortages in already understaffed hospitals.

The chief medical officers across the UK warned the NHS will be put under ‘extreme pressure’ because of the ‘abnormal emergency’.

The Government even promised that regulators will take into account the unusual situation of the crisis when investigating any complaints.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Harries said it was possible that ‘up to 80 per cent of the population’ could contract the virus.

Imperial College London experts last night warned 510,000 Britons could have died if the Government took no action to fight the outbreak.

And they predicted that 260,000 people could have died if the Government hadn’t changed tack yesterday and tightened its rules.

British officials only realised the danger ‘in the last few days’, the report said, after watching the situation in Italy spiral out of control.

The Imperial team said the new measures could limit deaths to fewer than 20,000 by keeping people away from each other and slowing down the spread of the virus.

Mr Hancock last night said the NHS was calling off all non-emergency operations to free up resources to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

All elective surgery that was not time sensitive would be cancelled or postponed as the health service gears up for the worst of the pandemic.

The news came as it emerged patients in their 40s with coronavirus are being put on ventilators in hospital.

Mr Hancock told a hushed Commons that ventilators were key to treating those suffering the worst effects of the disease.

In other developments, the Government has asked manufacturers to step up efforts to help in the production of kit needed.