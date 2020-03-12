Government plans to stockpile BODY BAGS, aprons and face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in UK

The Government has made plans to stockpile body bags, aprons and face masks amid UK coronavirus outbreak, it has been claimed.

A leaked memo sent to local authorities across England listed essential hospital items which are in high demand and even being stolen.

It includes alcohol hand sanitiser, gloves and protective eyewear, items which are often imported from outside Europe and feared to be running low.

It comes after the British Government said there was ‘no need’ for the public to stockpile, as worried shoppers have cleared shelves in the past week.

The nation is in a grip of essential product shortages in store, including dry food, toilet roll and soap.

Cases in the UK have crept up to 373 – six patients have now died.

But England’s top doctors have warned thousands more are likely to be infected yet, and the outbreak will peak within the next two weeks.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries said today: ‘Large numbers of the population will become infected because it’s a naive population – nobody has got antibodies to this virus currently.

‘We will see many thousands of people infected by coronavirus, that’s what we’re seeing in other countries.

Asked when the rapid increase of infections might end, she said: ‘Within 10 to 14 days we will be likely to advise people with symptoms to self-isolate and we are expecting that start of the peak to come within that period.’

Following a dramatic increase in cases since mid-February, a government email, seen by The Sun, was sent with ‘high importance’ to local authorities, which include various public services such as the NHS and emergency services.

It was written by ‘Red Control’ – the emergencies division in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) who is responsible for supporting communities responding to emergencies, such as flooding.

A list was compiled of personal protective equipment considered as part of a ‘stockpiling exercise’.

Forums were told to hoard body bags, which are used for dead bodies, and clinical waste bags, for fluids such as diarrhoea and blood.

Aprons, gloves, eye protectors and face masks for nurses and doctors were included, as well as sanitisers such as detergent and environmental cleaner, liquid hand soap and alcohol hand rub.

Oxygen blood level kits, known as pulse oximetry, were told to be saved, presumably because COVID-19 causes shortness of breath, patient gowns, fit test kits and solutions.

An MHCLG spokesperson said: ‘The Government is planning for every eventuality including the reasonable worst case scenario, that is why we have published our Action Plan. Crucially, this does not mean we expect it to happen.

‘We are continuing to work with local partners and sector organisations in their plans to manage the potential impacts of a COVID-19 outbreak and any implications for the delivery of public services.’

It comes as medicals supplies to prevent staff from getting the coronavirus were stolen from a Dublin hospital.

St Luke’s Hospital in Rathgar, which specialises in treating cancer patients, confirmed yesterday that ‘a portion of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)’ was taken.

Supplies are now being restocked at the hospital, and extra security measures have been put in place.

Hand sanitising gel is being stolen by visitors to a hospital on a daily basis according to Northampton General Hospital.

Three wall-mounted dispensers have been ripped off, while visitors have used the hospital’s supply of sanitiser to ‘top up’ their own bottles.

The World Health Organization has warned supplies of protective equipment for health care workers are ‘rapidly depleting’ because of a ‘severe disruption’ to the global supply chain.

Up to 90million masks, 1.6million sets of goggles and 76million pairs of examination gloves are needed to protect health care workers, it is estimated.

Shortages and supply hoarding have triggered huge price inflations on vital personal protective equipment.

European health chiefs met in Brussels last week to discuss a possible shortage in protective equipment as coronavirus fears continue to rise across the continent.

Over the weekend, medical experts warned of the immense pressure being placed on the NHS due to the outbreak.

Already, it has coped with a surge in patients calling a hotline suspecting they have coronavirus, but hospitals could face the brunt if the epidemic worsens.

England’s chief doctor Professor Chris Whitty said the NHS would come under ‘very high pressure’, with the Government accepting the virus ‘is going to spread in a significant way’.

Medical experts have warned that critical care beds will be scarce – already an issue across the nation. There are a handful of infectious disease units that can isolate patients with COVID-19 without concern of other hospital patients.

Public Health England say one in every 20 coronavirus patients could need critical care, based on the outbreak in China.

Dr Rinesh Parmar, chair of the Doctors’ Association UK, told Sky News operations are being cancelled already because of normal seasonal pressures.

He warned an outbreak of coronavirus could cripple the health service.

Dr Parmar said: ‘My main concern is are we going to be able to accommodate an influx of patients? We already know units are at capacity and lots of patient operations are being cancelled.’

On Sunday, when the biggest increase in UK cases was recorded, Boris Johnson reassured that the NHS will be prepared at all costs.

He said: ‘We will make sure we give the NHS… the investment it needs to cope with this crisis. If you think you have symptoms, the best thing to do as you know is to stay at home and contact the NHS.’

The Prime Minister told Britons there is no need to stock-up on essentials when they are shopping.

Mr Johnson said: ‘We’ve had no advice from the scientific advisers or medical officers that there’s any need for people to buy stuff in.’

Just days before, Public Health England (PHE) said people should consider stocking up on enough supplies and food to last them during a potential two-week quarantine.

There have been numerous reports and photographic evidence of panic-buying across the country since last week.

In response, ministers have now relaxed some delivery restrictions. Supermarkets will now be able to make home deliveries around the clock to ensure vulnerable people are not left isolated during the coronavirus crisis.

It is understood deliveries to be made at times which are currently viewed as anti-social – late in the evening or very early in the morning.

Another measure includes a phone line set up which vulnerable people who do not shop online could call to place food shopping orders.

The moves would help to guard against vulnerable people who are self-isolating because of potential exposure to the deadly disease being left without food and vital supplies.

Defra this afternoon confirmed it was also speaking to supermarkets about relaxing time restrictions on deliveries to their branches to keep shelves stocked.

Major supermarket companies are also reportedly set to ask the government to prepare to suspend competition laws in the event the spread of the disease becomes a pandemic so they can work together to meet demand.