Government’s handling of care homes in lockdown is ‘shambolic’

Care home bosses have accused the Government of a ‘shambolic’ response to the sector’s coronavirus crisis in a leaked letter to the Department of Health.

Insiders said they were receiving only ‘paltry’ and ‘haphazard’ deliveries of essential items such as masks, gloves and aprons – mandatory for all healthcare workers.

The letter, leaked to the BBC, warned staff were left confused and having to do extra work because of mixed messaging put out by government officials.

Health chiefs today faced more scathing criticism over their lacklustre handling of the exploding COVID-19 crisis hitting care homes.

It comes after it emerged today that the NHS rowed back on ‘prejudiced’ guidance to avoid taking elderly residents to A&E if it could be helped.

Despite the U-turn, one 97-year-old Briton who worked in Bletchley Park during World War 2 today revealed she and other care home residents had been asked to sign letters to agree that they would not be taken to hospital if they fall ill.

In other developments to the unfolding crisis in social care today, Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted only 15 per cent of care homes have recorded cases.

But his claim is in stark contrast with statistics from Scotland showing 40 per cent of homes are battling COVID-19 outbreaks. Industry bosses warned of an even bleaker picture, estimating around two-thirds of all nursing homes are currently affected.

In another scandalous turn in the handling of the care home crisis, a letter leaked from the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) has raised concerns about testing, personal protective equipment (PPE) and funding for care workers.

The letter was written on Saturday and leaked to the BBC and says early deliveries of PPE have been ‘paltry’ with more recent drops ‘haphazard’.

As care workers have repeatedly raised concerns that they are being forgotten about during the crisis, the letter has revealed that some PPE meant for care workers is being confiscated by border control then sent to the NHS.

It argues that statements from the Department of Communities and Local Government and the Department of Health on the shielding scheme for people particularly at risk from the illness have been contradictory.

Though it welcomes the rolling out of testing for care workers, it says that it is being done without thought as to what the sector will do with the results.

Adass criticised the government for recruiting volunteers, saying it ‘diverted 750,000 volunteers away from supporting local communities and left them with nothing to do for the first three weeks’.

The group calls it ‘shameful that this was not done in collaboration with local government’. It accuses Whitehall of not giving the care sector the same consideration as the NHS.

A spokesperson for Adass said: ‘We know everybody is working tirelessly to try to make this as effective as they can be in the face of something that we have never faced before. It’s really important that the dynamics between local and national government are right.’

A Department of Health spokesperson said the government’s ‘comprehensive action plan to support the adult social care sector’ in England included ‘ramping up testing, overhauling the way PPE is being delivered to care homes and helping to minimise the spread of the virus to keep people safe’.

‘We will continue to work closely with the social care sector to ensure they have everything they need to respond to this outbreak and receive the recognition they deserve,’ they added.

Liz Kendall, Labour’s shadow social care minister, said the concerns raised in the letter were ‘extremely worrying’.

The letter revelation comes as it has emerged that the NHS in England rowed back on ‘prejudiced’ guidance to avoid taking elderly residents to A&E if it could be helped.

The A&E guidance had been published over the Easter weekend but has since been withdrawn, the HSJ reported.

Homes had been advised to try not to take residents to A&E if they had problems that could be dealt with elsewhere, dementia patients with minor head injuries or anyone with a do-not-resuscitate order, the Health Service Journal reported.

A boss inside the NHS, speaking anonymously, told the specialist news site the guidance had been ‘prejudiced against older people, those with dementia and those in care homes.’

They added that it would have placed ‘obstacles’ between vulnerable elderly people and emergency departments.

And the notes advising homes not to take to hospital dementia patients who had hit their heads but were ‘functionally unchanged’ was at odds with policy set out by the NHS regulator, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

NHS England said it regularly updates guidance and this time had changed it within four days.

A spokesperson said: ‘Decisions about when a patient would benefit from hospitalisation are judgements for clinicians to take in consultation with patients and their families in the usual way.’

Older people are known to be the most at risk of dying if they catch coronavirus – in England 52 per cent of all victims so far have been over 80 and a further 40 per cent were between 60 and 79.

In Scotland, a quarter of all people who have died of COVID-19 have died in care homes, according to a report by the National Records of Scotland.

The report showed 962 people diagnosed with, or suspected of having, COVID-19 had died and of those, 237 (24.6 per cent) were in care homes, 586 in hospitals, 128 in homes and one in an undisclosed location.

The care home figure was five times higher than the five per cent officially recorded in England and Wales by the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS has published data only including 217 care home deaths up to April 3, out of a total 3,700 recorded by that time.

The Government has this week faced intense scrutiny over care homes’ involvement in the crisis, with workers saying they feel ‘forgotten’ amid a focus on the NHS.

Authorities are accused of not appreciating the true scale of outbreaks in residential and nursing homes, which are packed with old and sickly people.

Matt Hancock was this morning asked about the validity of claims that as many as two thirds of all homes have outbreaks of COVID-19.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain he appeared to deny the claims made by care home bosses and said: ‘It is 15 per cent have two or more cases.

‘What I do know is that is a robust figure that we have high confidence in.’

His claim is in stark contrast to statistics from Scotland, which show that 40 per cent of all the country’s care homes have reported cases of the virus.

And Sir David Behan, non-executive chairman of one of Britain’s biggest care home operators, HC-One, said he thinks two out of every three homes have outbreaks.

Last week he told BBC Radio 4 that HC-One had recorded more than 2,400 cases across 232 of its 330 homes around the UK – showing infections have appeared in 70 per cent of the company’s locations.

Separate have figures shown the true number of deaths is 52 per cent higher than the count given by the Department of Health every day.

The ONS counted 5,979 deaths in England by April 3, compared to the 3,939 figure given by health chiefs on the same day – a difference of around 2,000.

The Department of Health figures are affected by a backlog in hospital recordings, meaning that hundreds of deaths are not registered to be counted.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also said yesterday that 433 care homes – about 40 per cent of all those in Scotland – have now reported cases of the virus.

Care home bosses have raised similar concerns about the true size of the crisis in Britain’s care sector, with some claiming two thirds of homes have outbreaks.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock yesterday announced a U-turn and said families with loved ones dying in care homes will be allowed to visit.

He also vowed to outlaw the blanket use of ‘do not resuscitate’ (DNR) plans, which staff claim they’ve been asked to routinely sign during the crisis.

It comes after shocking reports of elderly victims dying alone in care homes, with families complaining of having to say their last goodbyes over Skype.

Mr Hancock’s intervention came amid fears the death toll in care homes in England and Wales is far higher than the official count of 217.

Industry figures say the true count is much closer 4,000 and that the toll is being hugely under-reported because of a lack of testing.

Mr Hancock faced ridicule last night as he unveiled a new badge for under-pressure care workers amid fury over the rising death toll of vulnerable patients in homes.

The Health Secretary used the daily press coronavirus press conference to reveal a ‘single brand’ for care workers to allow them to access the same perks as NHS staff.

He said he hoped it would be seen as a ‘badge of honour’, but his comments were criticised amid rising anger over a lack of PPE for staff.

Critics pointed out that the badge had been launched last summer as ‘a unifying symbol of pride and quality in care’, and so was not even new.

After the announcement today, shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth tweeted: ‘A badge? Really a badge??’

It comes after the family of a care home resident in Nottingham were forced to wave goodbye from the car park as undertakers removed the body on Easter Monday.

‘Broken’ staff at Wren Hall nursing home had reportedly been too busy treating dying coronavirus patients to schedule a ‘last goodbye’ Skype call.

Wren Hall has suffered 10 deaths in the space of weeks.

The home’s manager, Anita Astle, told The Guardian: ‘The first resident started with symptoms on 24 March.

‘Since then we have had 19 people in isolation and four have come out of isolation. We are just having deaths all the time.’

Ms Astle said there was a pattern at Wren Hall where residents would rapidly deteriorate after appearing to stabilise. She said it was ‘soul destroying’ to watch.

The rapid deterioration means it has been hard to get family to the home to say goodbye in time.

‘People pick up at day five or six and seem to be stabilising and then at day eight, nine, 10 they plummet,’ she said.

‘It’s getting harder and harder every day. We lose somebody and it gets worse. They are trying to keep up their spirits, but it’s not happening … We’re fighting a losing battle.

‘The families are scared. There are families calling wanting to speak to their loved ones and wanting to Skype them, but we are also looking after people who are really ill. Sometimes you feel bad you can’t give them the time they want.’

A third of the residents at a virus-hit care home have died in just ten days.

In a stark example of the crisis in the sector, six passed away as staff struggled to contain an outbreak.

Last night the daughter of one of the dead said the state care homes had been left in was ‘wicked’.

Rhona White, 64 – whose mother Peggy Grainger, 86, had a moving final letter from her family read to her because they were unable to visit – said: ‘The whole situation is just criminal. People are being allowed to die in these homes and nobody seems to really care about it.’

Some 85 per cent of carers at Philia Care Home in Peterborough have either fallen sick or had to self-isolate after coming into contact with carriers.

The home had 18 residents at the start of the month. Six died in a ten-day period from April 3.

Eight of the remaining 12 are believed to have been infected, although three of these have recovered. Staff try to stay healthy, but many struggle to get hold of personal protective equipment (PPE).

At one point, they even resorted to making home-made visors from plastic file wallets held over their faces with Alice bands.

Bosses yesterday warned inadequate financial support and the dramatic loss of residents was creating a funding crisis that could result in closure – and would be repeated in homes up and down the UK.

Managing director Carol Smit said: ‘We will not be able to sustain this indefinitely.’

Manager Heidi Seldon, who has moved into the home and sleeps in her office, said: ‘What I wasn’t prepared for was how hard it was going to be, emotionally, watching so many of my residents suffering from coronavirus.

‘We’re just trying to hold ourselves together and hope that there will be some light at the end of the tunnel.’

Deputy manager Zdenka Dunczikiva has returned to work after falling ill. The 29-year-old, who is staying at the home round-the-clock and has left her five-year-old son with her parents, said: ‘Sadly six people have passed away and it looks like more will go. The next few days are going to be really, really hard.’

The first resident to die, on April 3, was retired engineer Ian Leverington, 70. His only child, Haley Leverington, 38, said: ‘My dad would still be alive today if it wasn’t for the virus.

‘It’s a hidden scandal because the death toll could be twice as bad if they took notice of the care homes.

‘But they’re only looking at NHS hospitals and the general public. Just because they’re elderly doesn’t mean they don’t have a right to be recognised.’

Other victims included Gillian Howard, 77, who died on April 8 and was described by the care home as ‘an extravagant person’ who ‘enjoyed telling stories of her past and her connections with the Royal Family’.

George Smith, who died last Friday aged 88, was ‘a caring man who has spent his whole life caring for his own loved ones’ while Mrs Grainger, who died on Monday, was described as a gentle, loving person who always put her family first’.

The home, which was rated good by the Care Quality Commission last year, is one of six operated by Trust Care Management Group. None of the others has so far been hit by Covid-19.

The local care commissioning group (CCG) recently increased its budget by just 4 per cent – less than the shortfall caused by rises in the national living wage, inflation and soaring PPE costs.

A quarter of its annual PPE budget has been spent in just three weeks on goggles, gowns, visors and gloves. Senior staff also claimed the CCG made a verbal agreement to block purchase all the beds for six months but withdrew it because of the virus outbreak.

Mrs Smit last night called on the Government to end the two-tier system under which the NHS pays no VAT on PPE but care homes pay full price. She said an ’emergency measure’ to remove VAT during the crisis should be introduced, adding: ‘At least that would give us some kind of funding relief.’

There are also concerns about who will administer end-of-life medication including pain relief.

GPs stopped visiting the home at the start of the pandemic and community nurses have warned that they may not be able to attend in future due to staffing problems.

Chris Graham, the group’s national operations manager, said: ‘They [staff] have been offered training by Zoom or Skype.

But the home will need to be insured and indemnified. There has to be training and competency.’

Trust Care Management Group is owned by Mrs Smit and her business partner, and run by two families.

It started with two care homes in 2010. Philia Lodge was the fourth. The home normally has a budget of £46 a week for PPE. In the last three weeks it has spent £1,236.

Public Health England delivered 300 face masks to every care facility at the beginning of the crisis, but ‘with no guidance’.

Mr Graham said: ‘We didn’t use it at the time because we didn’t have a positive case. But people [at other homes] were using them because they thought they had been delivered to use [as a preventive measure].’

Peterborough City Council also provided four days’ worth of gloves and aprons after it set up a Covid-19 response team. But there were no goggles or face masks as they were no longer in stock – they had already been sent to NHS hospitals.

Mrs Smit said: ‘The Government should have had a contingency plan.’ No sick residents were turned away from hospital – but the home was usually told to keep them in their care. Those who were ill were assessed by a GP [remotely], or by paramedics or call handlers on the 111 service.

Mr Graham said: ‘We were told they had to stay at the home because they were reaching the end of their life.’

