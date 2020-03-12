GPs are using COOKING APRONS to see suspected coronavirus patients

GPs are using cooking aprons to see coronavirus patients because they don’t have the correct protective equipment, it has been claimed.

NHS England has reassured GPs that protective kits, including aprons, gloves and face masks, will be issued to every practice.

But Faye Kirkland, a GP and reporter, told the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme that some doctors are having to resort to cooking aprons.

Today Public Health England said GPs will need to perform coronavirus tests on any patient with flu-like symptoms if they need to be admitted to hospital, regardless of travel history.

It follows doctors reporting that they haven’t been given clear guidance on how to manage the coronavirus outbreak, which has affected almost 400 people in the UK, by NHS England.

The chairman of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) slammed the Government for failing to focus enough attention on doctors.

He said general practices will feel the pressure of COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – in a ‘significant way’.

Dr Kirkland said she has been contacted by a ‘number of GPs concerned about the current guidance’.

She said: ‘There is an increasing concern about those who have symptoms such as a fever or a cough but haven’t been away or haven’t had a known contact.

‘Patients are calling 111, but they’ll go through a whole set of questions.

‘And if they don’t think they are at risk or don’t fit the tightly-defined criteria for a swab then often those calls are passed to the GP and they might come and see the GP.

‘I’ve heard of GPs trying to see those patients at the end of a list so they can be seen together, seeing patients and trying to use catering aprons to protect themselves because they haven’t got the correct equipment.’

Disposable plastic aprons should be worn when dealing with suspected coronavirus patients because close contact can lead to clothing becoming contaminated with germs.

Single-use aprons reduce the risk of contaminating other people. Therefore, a standard cloth cooking apron does not offer the same protection because it is re-usable.

Without correct equipment, including face masks and protective eyewear, doctors are vulnerable themselves to catching the life-threatening infection if they interact with a coronavirus patient.

Dr Kirkland said personal protective equipment (PPE) was not being shared among surgeries, leaving some in desperate need.

There is hope deliveries from NHS England will come in the next few days.

NHS England said it informed all GP surgeries in England that ‘hundreds’ of protective kits would be sent out from this week.

An initial stock for each practice will include 400 aprons, 300 pairs of examination gloves and 300 face masks. Larger surgeries will receive repeat deliveries to ensure they have sufficient amounts.

Speaking in the House of Commons, public health and primary care minister Jo Churchill said: ‘We have over two thirds of PPE now rolled out into GP surgeries with the rest arriving imminently.’

The general advice for people who believe they have symptoms of the killer infection is to stay isolated indoors and call NHS 111.

If a patient with flu-like symptoms which are severe enough for hospitalisation comes to the surgery, family doctors should disregard whether people have links abroad and treat them as a potential case.

GPs are being urged to immediately isolate the patient without touching them, put on protective gear and report it to PHE and NHS 111.

According to Dr Kirkland, the RCGPs said members are experiencing some confusion about how to correctly deal with concerned patients who call for appointments.

They are unsure on which patients they should be talking to on the phone, and which patients they should be bringing in for assessment.

A letter from Nikita Kanani, medical director for primary care, advised that practices replace face-to-face appointments with phone or video consultations to mitigate the risk of infected patients turning up to a surgery.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said GP and outpatient appointments will be held digitally where possible ‘with immediate effect’.

But Dr Kirkland said: ‘For the vast majority of patients – they can be spoken to on the phone. But there are circumstances whereby the patients will need to be examined.’

The British Medical Association has said routine health checks by GPs may need to be halted to ‘focus on the sickest patients’.

Richard Vautrey, chairman of the BMA GPs committee, told the BBC cases of COVID-19 are anticipated to ‘rise rapidly’ in the coming weeks.

This could leave those needing routine health checks, such as to check blood pressure or diabetic control, waiting in limbo.

He said: ‘It does mean that some patients may have to wait longer than normal to see their GP. ‘It’s likely to continue for at least a few weeks, if not months. And it’s quite possible that there will be more than one wave of infection.’

It comes after three-quarters of 402 GPs surveyed by GPonline said routine appointments should be suspended in the event of a widespread coronavirus outbreak.

One in five thought this should happen now, in the survey published on Monday.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) criticised the Government for being ‘insufficiently focused’ on GP surgeries amid the outbreak.

Professor Martin Marshall told Londonwide LMCs conference on Tuesday he had been inundated with emails from GPs concerned about a lack of information.

‘Overall it feels like the Government are doing a reasonable job, but it does feel that they are more focused on hospitals and much more focused on NHS 111 and insufficiently focused on general practice,’ he said.

‘General practice is going to start feeling the pressure probably in quite a significant way.’

He told delegates in London that a widespread COVID-19 outbreak could be ‘the biggest issue the NHS has ever seen’.

MailOnline yesterday revealed suspected coronavirus patients within the UK were not being tested unless they’ve travelled abroad – despite the disease spreading rapidly between people in the UK.

Britons with symptoms of the killer virus are being turned away when they contact NHS 111 unless they’ve been to high-risk countries.

It has sparked confusion among the public who believe they have caught coronavirus in some way, possibly from a close contact who has not been diagnosed but has the virus.

It also raised fears hundreds of infections are being missed and the true toll could be far higher than the 382 currently reported by the Government.

An NHS spokesman said: ‘In the first of a series of regular updates the NHS wrote to every single GP practice in England on Thursday pointing them to all the latest advice and guidance for GPs and practice staff, and informing them that hundreds of protective kits, experts at Public Health England recommended, would be sent to them from this week.

‘The NHS is continuing to work with the Royal College of GPs, the BMA and local NHS organisations to ensure that family doctors and their teams are supported as the health service works to tackle coronavirus.’