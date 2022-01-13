Greggs reintroduces the popular Sausage, Bean, and Cheese Melt.

Greggs is bringing back the popular Sausage, Bean, and Cheese Melt.

“This better be the sausage bean cheese melt or I’m gunna kick off hun,” Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall warned of the return of the firm favorite.

Greggs’ popular Sausage, Bean, and Cheese Melt has returned to the menu and is now available in stores across the country.

Greggs teased customers on social media earlier this week, revealing that an iconic Greggs menu item would be returning soon.

“PLEASE LORD BE THE SAUSAGE AND BEAN MELT,” wrote @rebeccarosecook, while @emilyendeavours expressed her delight at the prospect of the product returning: “I THINK THE SAUSAGE AND BEAN MELT IS COMING BACK!!!”

“The highly anticipated return of our popular Sausage, Bean, and Cheese Melt will no doubt delight our customers across the country,” a Greggs spokesperson said.

The product is hugely popular in the UK, and we’re thrilled to be bringing it back to our lineup.”

The Sausage, Bean, and Cheese Melt costs £1.65 and is available for Click and Collect through the Greggs App or website, as well as Just Eat.