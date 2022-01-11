Greggs teases a reintroduction of a popular item, but it’s not macaroni pie.

Greggs teases the return of a popular item, but it’s not macaroni pie.

After the popular bakery chain hinted at the return of a much-loved menu item, fans have been speculating – and there are only two days until the big reveal.

Greggs has used social media to tease the return of a popular item.

It isn’t their macaroni pie, either.

You won’t have to guess what type of food item this is if you’re a fan of the British bakery chain – or, as some call it, the sausage roll shop.

However, guessing the contents is difficult because the blurred image has a loading sign on it – so don’t worry, your internet isn’t slow.

The image appears to be bright orange on the inside, which can only mean one thing.

Subscribe to Glasgow Livenewsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“This had better be the cheese and bean melt,” hungry Twitter users responded.

“Sausage and bean melt?” exclaimed another.

“This is the kind of content I live for Greggs,” a third added.

After tweeting: “Please be iced ring doughnuts, not the sprinkle ones, I miss them so much!” one customer may have been looking at the wrong picture.

If the majority of people are right, the Greggs favorite will be back on the menu after months away.

Due to supply chain issues, the sausage, bean, and cheese melt has been unavailable since the autumn, and many people have clearly missed it.

Beans, cheese, and sausages are part of their popular melt.

“Bursting with delectable baked beans, our sausage meatballs, and gloriously gooey melted cheese, we can just about guarantee that our Sausage Bean and Cheese Melt will tickle your tastebuds,” the pastry chain explained on their website.

Fans may be able to get their hands on the popular item as early as Thursday (January 13), according to the chain, which claims there are only two days left.

What do you think the item is, and which Greggs menu item would you like to see returned?