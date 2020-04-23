Groningen research: corona spreads through cells in the nose

“This is the first time that these specific cells in the nose have been associated with the virus that causes Covid-19,” say biologist Martijn Nawijn and pulmonologist Maarten van den Berge of the UMCG. “The location of these cells on the surface of the inside of the nose makes them highly accessible to the virus.”

The research is published in Nature Medicine. The hope is that the discovery may help in developing treatments that can reduce transmission.