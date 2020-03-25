Gyms go digital to avoid spread of coronavirus

As gyms around the UK close their doors following official government advice around the coronavirus, fitness instructors are turning to the internet to help their members keep fit.

With high levels of humidity and physical contact, sweaty gym mats and equipment are good places for microbes, such as the coronavirus, to fester and spread.

This makes them a good place to avoid during the crisis if you can – although many currently remain open.

Online workouts, either live-streamed or from a digital library, are designed to make use of space, offer variety, and turn almost any environment into an instant gym.

The general public can take advantage of ‘custom content’ that has been designed specifically to facilitate work-outs at home, with little to no equipment required.

Here are some of the options that gym addicts and home workers alike have as they enter a possibly months-long period of social isolation.

US fitness company Snap Fitness announced it will be providing free 90-day access to its virtual workout platform to help those self-isolating.

The company has partnered with FitnessOnDemand – a virtual platform dubbed ‘the Netflix of gyms’ that lets users pick workout videos on their devices.

The two will offer access to the platform for all those looking to ‘stay fit, stay healthy and stay home’ during the pandemic.

‘We know that exercise and movement are contributing factors to a person’s mental wellness and ultimately, a well-balanced life,’ said Weldon Spangler, CEO of Lift Brands, parent company of Snap Fitness and FitnessOnDemand.

‘As people are asked to practice social distancing and amidst gym and business closures – for many, working out at home provides not only a way to stay fit, but also a way to stay well, both body and mind.

‘We want to provide help where we can as responsible members of our local communities and corporate citizens of the globe.

‘This is about making sure everyone is healthy and safe while we weather this storm together.’

Snap Fitness is bringing free online workouts to all with no membership required on its website.

Fitness studio Barry’s announced this week that it will be closing all of its studios – known as ‘red rooms’ – across the UK.

‘The health and well-being of our family at Barry’s is our top priority and we remain dedicated to keeping you healthy and strong,’ it said.

However, instead it will be bringing its ultra-intense bootcamp-style workouts to living rooms across the country via Instagram Live.

The gym is posting workout times with some of its founders to its Instagram page, while the workout videos themselves will be streamed live through Instagram Stories.

London-based Core Collective is temporarily closed due to the spread of COVID-19.

‘We’ve made the heart-breaking decision to temporarily close our doors,’ it announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

‘We know that we must do our part to support the government advice to avoid all social contact so that we can get to the other side of this outbreak together.’

However, the company will be launching its own on-demand streaming service, called ‘CCTV’, so its customers can keep working out from their homes.

CCTV launches on the gym’s website on Monday, March 23, and will be available on phones, laptops and desktops.

Aside from an internet connection, users of the service, which will cost £12.99 per month, will need a set of dumbbells and a kettlebell.

Similar to Barry’s, Psycle is now offering three live workouts a day on Instagram TV.

Wednesday’s classes consist of a cardio workout, an intense 15-minute exercise and a 30-minute ‘sculpting workout’.

The gym has four studios in London, all of which are closed since the government’s new measures to reduce unnecessary travel and social contact.

‘We’ll be fostering as much connection with you as possible on our social channels and we’re exploring new ways to stay connected with you both online and in real life,’ it said on Instagram.

British company David Lloyd has said it is working to ensure that gym clubs around the country are as clean and safe as they can be.

But rather than closing all its branches, it is reducing group exercise class capacity by 50 per cent to ensure greater space per person as a way to reduce the virus’s spread.

For those who miss out, it said it will soon be launching for its members on-demand virtual workouts, some of which that will be live, it said in a blog post.

The workouts and classes will be accessible through email and the David Lloyd mobile app.

US chain Planet Fitness has recently closed the last of its fitness centres that were still open and is encouraging users to download their app for access to fitness content and more than 500 exercise routines.

It is also hosting ‘home work-ins’ that will be live-streamed to its YouTube and Facebook pages five days a week from Monday to Friday.

These are free to view for anyone in the world – however, because they’re being streamed from at 7pm ET, UK fitness fans will have to stay up until 11pm to catch them.

There will be no equipment needed and all classes will be 20 minutes or less.

In a blog post, Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau said its stores will reopen as soon as possible and urged other gym companies to take similar steps.

‘The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and its impact on our members, team members, and communities is unprecedented and changing rapidly,’ he said.

‘The health and wellbeing of our Planet Fitness Family is our number one priority.’

All of Everyone Active’s nearly 200 gyms in the UK are still open in the country, although it says that it’s taking coronavirus ‘very seriously’ and is keeping track of official advice from Public Health England.

It’s asking its customers to use the anti-bacterial cleaning sprays and paper towels in gym areas to wipe down their station before and after use and encouraging frequent hand washing.

The gym also points out that it’s safe to go swimming in its pools, as the water and the chlorine will kill the virus.

Everyone Active does however provide virtual group fitness classes, where groups of gym-goers can be guided through a routine by ‘world-class’ instructor on a big screen.

Its members are getting free access to a choice of 800 of these ‘Les Mills on Demand’ workouts lasting between 15 and 55 minutes that can be done at home.

Everyone Active also has at-home workouts and top tips to stay healthy, available on its website content hub.

It’s also partnered with at-home workout apps NEOU, which has thousands of recorded and live streamed classes and 8fit, which includes classes such as tabata, yoga and boxing.