Half of Britons support Omicron firebreak Covid rules, with 48% expecting to change plans.

Christmas lockdown: Half of Britons support Omicron firebreak Covid rules, with 48% expecting to alter their plans.

The public is far more supportive of Covid measures than MPs, according to polls.

According to polling, half of adults in the UK would support a national fire-break lockdown over Christmas, and a similar number believe they will have to cancel plans next week.

51% of Britons support a two-week national lockdown in December, while 48% believe they will have to cancel their holiday plans due to the Omicron variant’s spread.

According to a Savanta Comres poll of 1,004 UK adults, support for a short lockdown is strongest in London, with 58 percent in favor of tighter restrictions on people’s freedoms, while 32 percent are opposed.

Nearly two-thirds of people (63%) support closing nightclubs, while 64% support canceling major sporting events to prevent the spread of the disease.

Half of those aged 18-34 (50%) and three out of five in London (62%) are likely to cancel plans as a result of Omicron.

The polling comes just one day after the Prime Minister was forced to rely on Labour to pass far softer Covid measures after 99 of his own MPs voted against bringing in the legislation.

Boris Johnson has stated that any further proposals to tighten restrictions will be put to a vote in the Commons, but he may need to enlist the help of Labour once more to get the plans passed.

Mr Johnson would have public support if he goes further, according to Chris Hopkins, Political Research Director at Savanta ComRes.

“The Omicron variant appears to be forcing the government’s hand, and the public appears to be bracing itself for another Christmas of disruptions and restrictions,” Mr Hopkins said.

“With half of the public supporting a lockdown in the face of rising cases, the Prime Minister appears to have the public’s support once more if he decides to make last-minute changes to the festive season.”

