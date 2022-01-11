Half of deadly cancers are discovered ‘too late’ – the 10 warning signs you should never ignore

According to NHS data, more than half of pancreatic cancers are diagnosed in an emergency – when the chances of survival are much lower.

The same can be said of brain tumors, with charities blaming the Covid crisis for exacerbating the problem.

Early detection of the disease, according to experts, is critical for better outcomes.

According to statistics, around 3% of breast cancers and 8% of prostate cancers are diagnosed in Aandamp;E.

Lung, liver, brain, oesophageal, pancreatic, and stomach cancers, on the other hand, are far more likely to be diagnosed late in emergency rooms, according to NHS statistics.

As a result, only 16% of people live longer than five years.

By the end of the decade, the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce wants this number to be raised to 28%.

It is urging people to be more aware of common symptoms like headaches, weight loss, vomiting, and loss of appetite.

Better tests, according to charities, are also required to ensure earlier detection and better survival.

“We know that delays in diagnosis lead to much poorer outcomes for patients with these rapidly-advancing cancers,” Anna Jewell, Chair of the LSCT, said.

“These cancers are currently difficult or impossible to treat at later stages, and the time between diagnosis and death is often brutally short when compared to cancers that are more survivable.

“The situation is critical, and the Covid-19 pandemic has made things worse.”

According to the most recent NHS data, 53% of pancreatic cancers were diagnosed in Aandamp;E, compared to 52.7 percent for brain tumors, 44.9 percent for liver cancer, 35.3 percent for lung cancer, 30.2 percent for stomach cancer, and 20.5 percent for oesophageal cancer.

Each year, over 90,000 Britons are diagnosed with these six cancers, with approximately 67,000 dying.

“These alarming figures highlight that early detection remains a critical challenge for less survivable cancers like brain tumors,” said Dr David Jenkinson, Interim CEO of The Brain Tumour Charity.

“We have seen great progress in early diagnosis and survival for many other health conditions in the last two decades thanks to sustained investment in research and NHS care, but this progress has not yet been seen for less survivable cancers, and we need to act now.”

Experts blame delays in diagnosis and a lack of rapid testing for the UK’s failings, which have one of the lowest survival rates in Western Europe.

It prompted NHS leaders to set new targets for better tumor detection in order to reduce cancer deaths.

By 2030, officials want three out of four cases to be diagnosed early.

Only half of the cases are currently identified in stage one or two.

Anyone with possible cancer symptoms, according to an NHS spokesperson, should speak up…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.