Half of the travelers do not board the public transport, even though mouth masks are mandatory

For half (48 percent) of people who used public transport before the corona crisis, the mouth mask requirement is no reason to get back on the train, bus or tram. This is evident from research conducted under the EenVandaag Opinion Panel.

They see little reason to travel by public transport, for example because they work from home. In addition, many of them currently prefer an alternative means of transport such as car, bicycle or walking.

‘The car feels safer’

Someone writes: “I always found public transport relaxed, but not now. From now on I take the car, that feels safer.” The elderly and people with poor health also recommend avoiding public transport.

From 1 June, travelers must wear a mask in the train, bus or tram. Public transport will also resume normal schedules from then on, with approximately 40 percent of seats and standing places

With a mouth mask

Four in ten (43 percent) public transport users say they would get back in if all travelers wear mouth and nose protection. They often depend on public transport for longer distances.

Yet they do not intend to go out en masse. Many only want to use public transport if it is really necessary. Like this youngster: “My internship at a primary school starts again and I take the train there. “

Discipline?

Participants who used public transport before the corona crisis doubt whether other travelers will comply with the rule to wear adequate mouth and nose protection.

Almost half (47 percent) expect people to follow the measure well, but an equally large group (45 percent) expects not. Someone writes: “Wearing mouth masks properly requires discipline. But you can already see that people are less motivated to follow the corona measures.”

Do-it-yourself mask

In addition, a third (31 percent) of public transport travelers do not find it clear which face covering they should use. According to the regulations, a non-medical mouth mask without a filter is sufficient and a homemade copy is also allowed.

Promotions

Still, this group needs clearer guidelines for do-it-yourself masks or recommended mouthpiece outlets.

1.5 meters away an illusion in the public transport

Despite the fact that these public transport travelers are skeptical, 59 percent of all participants in the study think it is a good thing that face masks are mandatory on the train, bus or tram. Because always keeping them a meter and a half away seems impossible, they see mouth and nose protection as a reasonable alternative to reduce the risk of someone with the corona virus infecting other passengers.

“Keeping a meter and a half away when getting in and out is an illusion. If you still have to travel, you need a mask ‘the next best thing’ to prevent the spread of the virus, “writes one participant. Someone else:” A mouth mask reminds you that corona is still present and that you should continue to adjust your behavior so as not to take unnecessary risks. “

Apparent safety

Almost a quarter (22 percent) do not think it is a good plan and another 19 percent do not know what they think of this measure in public transport. Many hear conflicting reports about the safety of mouth masks and lack unambiguous opinion from experts.

They are also afraid that other public transport travelers will not use their mask properly or will not comply with the one and a half meter rule due to a feeling of protection. “It gives a feeling of false safety. I already see people with a mask that they do not wear well, but who are getting too close to others.”