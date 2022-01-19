Harry Styles has confirmed a show at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow as part of his Love On tour in 2022.

As part of his 2022 Love On tour, Harry Styles has confirmed a stop in Glasgow at Ibrox Stadium.

As part of his upcoming Love On 2022 tour, Harry Styles has confirmed a massive Glasgow show at Ibrox Stadium.

On Saturday, June 11, the singer will perform at Rangers’ stadium in the city’s south west, with special guest Mitski, a Japanese-American singer-songwriter.

Styles has announced three new shows, including Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and Wembley Stadium in London, with Glasgow serving as the kickoff to a 32-city tour.

Ticket holders for the previously scheduled 2020 UK Arena tour dates will be refunded and given priority access to the new performance at Ibrox Stadium, Old Trafford, and Wembley Stadium.

The tour will resume in Europe in July with rescheduled arena shows before wrapping up in Latin America in December with a performance in Curitiba, Brazil.

On Friday, January 21, at 9 a.m., tickets for the show will go on sale.