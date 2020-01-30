Has coronavirus reached AFRICA? Sudan reports two suspected cases

The killer coronavirus sweeping the world may have reached Africa as Sudan and Equatorial Guinea have reported suspected cases.

Two citizens of Sudan are being monitored after displaying symptoms of the virus following a visit to Wuhan, local reports say.

And officials in Equatorial Guinea have quarantined four travellers who arrived from Beijing amid fears they may have the killer SARS-like infection.

World Health Organization chiefs today said they are ‘concerned’ about any cases in Africa because the continent does not ‘have the capacity’ to handle the virus.

Leading scientists also fear the virus could be difficult to contain in Africa, warning that medical facilities are ‘extremely limited’.

Some 133 people have now died in China and more than 6,000 around the world have caught the highly infectious virus – including the US and Australia.

The two patients in Sudan – a country in the northeast of Africa – had returned from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the escalating outbreak.

The man and woman are currently being monitored by doctors. Officials have not yet confirmed their identities or locations.

No other details have yet emerged for the Sudanese residents. The news agency Reuters said it was given the information by a minister.

Sudanese officials have already enforced strict screening of travellers arriving at airports and shipping ports to try and prevent the spread.

It came as Equatorial Guinea – small central African state – said it had quarantined four travellers who arrived from Beijing.

The four had arrived on Tuesday aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight at the airport in the capital of Malabo, the government said.

The nation has already announced all passengers from China would be placed in quarantine for 14 days. No cases have been confirmed in Equatorial Guinea.

Discussing the updates, the WHO’s Dr Michael Ryan: ‘We are currently working on investigating suspected cases in Africa.

‘We have been in touch with the regional director. We are concerned for countries in Africa. They [don’t] have the capacity to respond to cases.

Dr Michael Head, a global health scientist at the University of Southampton, today told MailOnline: ‘All countries are on high risk.

‘Whatever Sudan have in terms of facilities, will be extremely limited. If there are more than a few cases it may be difficult to contain it.’

‘There is quite a few migrant Chinese workers that go to and from Africa a lot to do work such as mining and construction.’

He added a few cases would therefore be expected, but any more than a handful in any African nation would be ‘concerning’.

And Dr Head warned Ebola – a haemorrhagic fever that killed 11,000 people in 2014-16 – will be ‘fresh in the memory for African countries’.

But he said: ‘It’s good the country has picked up those cases because surveillance there is generally weaker.

‘The fact they’ve managed to spot the case is a good thing so well wait to see if it comes back as positive.’

Nineteen countries, including China, have confirmed cases of the never-before-seen coronavirus, which experts believe came from bats or snakes.

However, suspected patients have cropped up in a host of other countries since the outbreak first began at the end of December.

Both the US and Canada have confirmed cases, while the infection has also reached Europe with patients struck down in France and Germany.

Britain has yet to record any cases – latest figures show almost 100 people have been tested for the virus but all have come back negative.

In other developments to the ever-growing outbreak today, MailOnline this morning revealed how cases have tripled since Sunday.

Just 2,014 patients had been struck down with the SARS-like infection by January 26. This has now risen to 6,168, official figures show.

It means the escalating crisis in mainland China is now bigger than the 2003 SARS epidemic, when 5,327 cases of the killer virus were confirmed.

Health officials in Beijing have said they fear the epidemic will continue to get worse and peak ‘in the next 10 days’.

Around 200 British nationals are gearing up to be flown back to London tomorrow via chartered plane in a landmark evacuation mission.

And in a turn of events, the UK has asked the EU for help to repatriate expats – just two days before it crashes out of the bloc.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said evacuees will be held in quarantine in a military base for two weeks to stop the virus spreading on home soil.

A US evacuation flight that took off from Wuhan yesterday is on its way to a military base in Ontario, California. Japan has also already rescued residents.