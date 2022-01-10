Have you consumed too much alcohol in the last month? Here’s how to undo the effects of alcohol.

For many people, Dry January is in full swing, and if you’ve managed to go ten days without drinking, kudos to you.

Even if you’re not drinking right now, the effects of weeks of drinking can be devastating to your health and well-being.

Christmas drinking usually begins well before the big day and continues well into the New Year, so it’s no surprise that many of us are still out of shape.

Dr. Elizabeth Rogers, associate clinical director at Bupa Health Clinics, says that feeling constantly tired, having frequent hangovers, sweating excessively, and having frequent headaches are all signs that you’ve consumed too much alcohol.

She went on to say that you should be on the lookout for psychological changes like anxiety, mood swings, and a strong desire for alcohol.

The good news, according to Dr. Rogers, is that we can reverse the effects of alcohol on our bodies simply by reducing our alcohol consumption.

“While there is no set timeframe for when you will see results because everyone’s body reacts differently,” Dr. Rogers explained, “cutting back has a lot of benefits for your health and wellbeing.”

“If you haven’t reached the point of permanent damage, removing alcohol from your diet and cutting it out of your diet for four weeks can improve your liver function and start some regeneration.”

“If your liver function hasn’t been severely harmed by alcohol, it can recover in 4-8 weeks.”

If you’ve been drinking heavily and want to see results quickly, Dr. Rogers recommends combining abstaining from alcohol with other healthy habits.

She claims that combining a month of no alcohol with regular exercise and a diet rich in liver-friendly foods like fish, pulses, and brown rice will do wonders.

Even though January is already ten days old, Dr. Rogers says there’s no harm in getting started now.

“Giving up alcohol may also improve your mental health, as alcohol is a depressant that can exacerbate mental health issues,” Dr. Rogers added.

“You might notice that your concentration improves and that you feel more energized when you wake up.”

“It’s best to gradually introduce alcohol back into your diet in February if you’re doing Dry January.”

While giving up alcohol may seem like a chore, your body will thank you, and Dr. Rogers claims there are additional advantages.

Drinking dehydrates you, so Dr. Rogers recommends drinking plenty of water to feel refreshed.

According to the NHS, you should drink six to eight cups of water each day.

“Alcohol abstinence can help you…

