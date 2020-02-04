Hazmat suit-wearing doctors deliver a healthy baby girl in QUARANTINE

A baby girl was born in quarantine by doctors wearing full hazmat suits because her mother had been infected with the deadly Wuhan coronavirus.

The unidentified woman went into labour on January 30. Doctors later confirmed she had caught the SARS-like infection that has struck 20,000 people across the world.

With her fever gradually becoming worse, doctors chose to perform an emergency C-section for the sake of the baby.

The girl was born inside an isolated delivery room with the help of a team of medics dressed in full disinfectant gear.

Obstetrician Yu Dan, of Harbin Red Cross Central Hospital in Heilongjiang, said: ‘The patient was anxious as we brought her to the operating theatre.

‘She had only just been told of her confirmed diagnosis, so she was concerned for her child.

‘In addition to that, she was accompanied by no family members, as all had been placed in quarantine as either confirmed or suspected [coronavirus]cases.’

Local media reports the baby weighed 6lbs 12oz and was healthy. She does not have the coronavirus but will stay in hospital for 14 days.

According to reports, both mother and child are in stable condition, but the pair have been separated and placed in isolation.

Zhao Huaxian, head of paediatrics at Harbin Red Cross Central Hospital, said: ‘This child is a special case.

‘Our first concern was a vertical transmission infection, so we took precautions and put her under round-the-clock monitoring.’

Hospital doctors also revealed the mother’s condition was improving. Her fever had disappeared by February 2.

Several of her family members had the coronavirus, and she had travelled to Harbin from Wuhan – the city at the heart of the outbreak.

It comes as Belgium today became the latest country to record a case of the killer coronavirus that is sweeping across the world.

One of nine people who were flown back to Belgium from China was diagnosed with the illness and is now isolated in hospital.

Although they had no symptoms – which typically include a cough, sore throat and fever – all were tested and one of them came back positive.

The identity of the patient has not been revealed but the government confirmed they are now having treatment in a special hospital.

More than 20,000 people have now been infected worldwide and a total of 427 have died because of it.