Head of IC Amsterdam UMC: ‘Scaling up to 3000 IC beds is a mirage’

The head of the Intensive Care Unit of the Amsterdam UMC, Armand Girbes, is not in a jubilation. “I’m quite worried. The load on the ICs is still high. Patients have been in the ICU for a long time, an average of three weeks. That means you get full very quickly.”

Girbes is responding to the relaxation of the corona measures announced by the cabinet yesterday. “I cannot foresee the effect of these relaxations. But we are more likely to have patients in the hospital, and more likely to be in the ICU. As a citizen, I understand that there are more things than the medical aspects of COVID care. But if you as a government decide to throw the case open, then I hope people understand that care must include people, protective equipment and respirators. “

Estimates

RIVM director Jaap van Dissel spoke to the House of Representatives today and discussed the expected effects of the relaxations. RIVM estimates that these will not again cause major pressure on the ICs. “But much is uncertain, so it is really an estimate,” says Van Dissel.

In the parliamentary debate, Prime Minister Mark Rutte emphasized today that yesterday’s timetable is not fixed. Relaxations are only possible on the basis of advice from the Outbreak Management Team, which looks at the number of infections and IC recordings. “If we can’t, we have to do it later. We don’t take unnecessary risks.” He did say that upscaling the number of IC beds – to 3,000 as announced by the cabinet in a letter to parliament – is possible if the virus flares up again. “That is a buffer and only for when accidents happen.”

But Girbes calls that assumption a “mirage.” “We have now furnished 1100, 1200 beds according to current standards. The improvised IC beds, which are beds where the care met the requirements, but not according to our old standard.” Furthermore, there is a lack of good preparation for a second wave, says the intensivist. “In the first place with protective material such as masks, glasses, overalls, but also respirators. There is still a shortage of everything and protocols have to be adapted.”