Headteachers’ relief at the end of the “toughest” term – and anxiety about the Omicron “onslaught” in January

Schools: Relief at the end of the “toughest” term – and anxiety about the “onslaught” of Omicron in January

Following another term disrupted by Covid, the majority of schools broke up for the Christmas holidays this week.

Headteachers have expressed relief at the end of the school year, but they are concerned about increased Omicron disruption and the possibility of additional Covid measures in the New Year.

The autumn term, according to one experienced head, was the “toughest” in their entire teaching career.

Large swaths of the UK’s schools closed for the holidays on Friday, though some parts of the country’s schools will be open until next week.

With 236,000 pupils absent in England last week due to Covid-related reasons, and 2.4 percent of all teachers and school leaders also absent due to the virus, the end of term has brought much-needed relief to heads.

“School and college leaders will be relieved to have made it to the end of an extremely challenging term and to have at least some respite over the Christmas break,” said Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders.

“However, they will consider the possibility that additional measures to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will be announced during the holiday season.

“Any such measures must therefore be communicated quickly and clearly by the government.”

It has a poor track record on both fronts.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, president of ASCL and headteacher of Wales High School in Sheffield, told me that while student attendance had “held up well” at his school, “the thing that we’re struggling with the most is absenteeism from staff.”

He said that over the last few weeks, the school has had an average of a dozen staff members absent each day, either due to Covid or a PCR test result.

He explained, “We’ve had to combine classes, we’ve had to have senior staff teaching groups together in the hall and in various larger venues.”

“We’ve had a number of staff teaching virtually while waiting for a PCR test or because they can teach but can’t be in school.”

Mr. Di’Iasio claimed that his school had been “blessed” by a number of part-time employees who volunteered to work extra days, whereas other local schools had found it “virtually impossible.”

